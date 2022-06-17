Motorola Razr 3: Price leaked and a little surprise

TL;DR

A leaker has indicated the prices in euros of Motorola Razr 3.

Prices are slightly down compared to previous models.

A few weeks before the release of the Motorola Rarz, the leaks on the new flagship do not stop. Indeed, after many leaks on the technical specifications of the device, it is now the price in euros that has been disclosed. The leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer has revealed in collaboration with the American website CompareDial, the price of the future Chicago foldable smartphone.

The official price for European markets will be €1149 according to our national leaker. As a reminder, the predecessor of the Motorola Razr 3, the Motorola Razr 5G, was launched with a much higher price. In fact, the foldable smartphone was sold at €1399 when it was released in December 2020.

The Motorola Razr still needs to prove what it came for! / © NextPit

The Motorola Razr 3 should be launched in a single color: Quartz Black. And, as with Apple, Motorola could release its foldable smartphone in different colors during 2022 and 2023. The Motorola Razr 3 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch foldable display, which is 8% larger than the 6.2-inch display of the Motorola Razr 5G.



The Motorola Razr 3 is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks and will likely feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC from Qualcomm. Multiple rumors suggest that only one model with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage will be launched initially.





What do you think about this price drop? Ready to wait a few more days for the release of this foldable smartphone?