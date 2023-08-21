Motorola's Moto G54 Leaked Pictures Reveal a Boring Design Update

Following the leaked specs and alleged mockups of Motorola's upcoming Moto G54, which could end up as the 2024 Moto G in the US, a new set of official-looking images of the budget Android device has surfaced. By how it appears, the Moto G54 could offer minimal exterior changes over its predecessor.

The Motorola Moto G54 was first previewed earlier this month through the pixelated renders shared by The Tech Outlook. Fortunately, another source (via Evan Blass) has dropped more shots with a clearer view of the device that are inclined as the final press materials Motorola could utilize during promotions.

What's the difference with the Motorola Moto G54 (2024) design

Upon closer inspection, the rear panel seems to be curvier with beveled edges compared to the flat back of its predecessor. The camera island in a rectangular shaped is slightly updated while still housing a dual camera module with a redesigned LED flash. It also shows a 50 MP main sensor with a Quad Pixel label, which could be the same snapper from last year's budget Motorola shooter.

The front panel is partially viewed, but we can easily tell that it has the same thick bottom bezels as the Motorola Moto G53. At the same time, there is still a centered punch hole cutout that is likely accommodating a 16 MP selfie camera.

Motorola's Moto G54 or Moto G 2024 features a curvier rear panel and higher screen resolution. / © X/u/evleaks

Motorola Moto G54 colors and specifications

The colorways of the Moto G54 confirmed here are the Outer Space, Coronet Blue, and Ambrosia. If you're not familiar with these shades, the first is a dark gray followed by a vivid blue while the last is a more of an olive green. However, it's possible that we could see additional variants aside from these three.

When it comes to other specs, the Motorola Moto G54 or Moto G (2024) is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch screen with upgrade FHD+ resolution at 120 Hz refresh rate along with a bigger memory options at 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The battery capacity is unchanged at 5000 mAh while the main 50 MP camera is said to be mated with a 2 MP macro sensor.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A54 Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 is down to its best price on Amazon right now.

It's remains unknown on when the Moto G54 could go official. In reference, the Moto G53 was launched in December last year. With this note, we could likely see the same release schedule for the unannounced Motorola handset. Meanwhile, are you looking to get a cheap Android phone for yourself or a gift this year?