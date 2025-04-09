If you’re after a smartphone with built-in stylus support, your choices are mostly limited to Samsung’s Galaxy S Ultra and Motorola’s mid-range Moto G Stylus. While it lacks the premium features of Samsung’s flagship, the Moto G Stylus is a far more affordable option. Motorola has now introduced the latest model, the Moto G Stylus (2025), bringing several notable upgrades.

Moto G Stylus (2025) Gets a Sturdier and Enhanced Display

On the outside, the Moto G Stylus (2025) doesn’t stray far from its predecessor, retaining a flat frame with rounded corners. The back sports a faux leather finish, available in two new colors: Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web. A more squared-off, beveled camera module now houses three components, including a new 50 MP Sony Lytia main sensor, a familiar 13 MP ultrawide camera, and a light sensor.

While the design isn’t a radical departure, the build quality has improved. The device now boasts full IP68 dust and water resistance and is MIL-STD-810H certified, making it more resilient to submersion and accidental drops.

Motorola's Moto G Stylus comes with an eco leather (faux) back panel available in Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web colorways. / © Motorola

The 6.7-inch display returns, but this time, it features a new OLED panel that offers higher peak brightness at 3,000 nits and a slightly increased resolution. It’s also protected by the tougher Gorilla Glass 3. According to Motorola, the screen is now six times more responsive when using the stylus—great news for note-takers and artists. A tiny punch hole houses the same 32 MP front-facing camera, still capable of recording 4K video.

Moto G Stylus (2025) Performance and Charging Get a Boost

Under the hood, the Moto G Stylus (2025) marks a significant upgrade by moving from the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 to the Gen 3 platform. This means faster processing, improved graphics, and a more capable neural engine for AI tasks. The phone ships with 8 GB of RAM and a generous 256 GB of internal storage.

While the 5,000 mAh battery remains unchanged, users can expect slightly better battery life overall. More notably, the device now supports faster 67 W wired charging. The 15 W wireless charging is retained—a welcome feature in a mid-range device.

The Moto G Stylus (2025) runs Android 15 out of the box and includes Motorola's Moto AI for enhanced camera scene optimization. For creatives, there’s a new “Sketch to Image” generator, alongside Android’s Circle to Search. Security is also addressed with Lenovo’s ThinkShield and Moto Secure.

However, one big question remains: how many Android OS upgrades will it receive? The 2024 model only got one major update—a point of criticism Motorola has yet to address.

Moto G Stylus (2025) Pricing and Availability

The Moto G Stylus (2025) is priced at $399 in the U.S.—roughly a third of the price of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra. It offers an affordable entry point for those wanting stylus functionality without the premium cost.

The device begins shipping unlocked in the U.S. on April 17 and will be available through carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon. In Canada, sales begin on May 13.

As for global availability, it's still unclear. Motorola previously hinted at an international version of last year’s model, which never materialized. However, back in 2020, the company did launch the Moto G Pro—its global stylus-equipped variant.

Are the Moto G Stylus (2025)’s upgrades enough to sway you? Should Motorola expand availability beyond North America? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!