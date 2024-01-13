New Moto G Stylus 2024: Flatter Frame and Improved Camera?

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra , there is also another smartphone equipped with a stylus could arrive at the start of 2024, which is coming from the Chinese brand Motorola. The company's upcoming Moto G Stylus 2024 version has now appeared in a set of third-party renders alongside the device's key specs.

Through a team up with Czech outlet Smart Mania, leaker OnLeaks has freshly published computer-generated renders of the Moto G Stylus (2024). Which by the looks of it, the mid-range handset sports a redesigned exterior with major changes concentrated on the rear and the side, while the overall water-repellant build is lighter and more compact.

What's new on Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2024) design

Noticeably, the new Motorola Moto G Stylus is planned to get an overhauled back section. The camera island is now streamlined to the panel, with the dual camera module housed in familiar circular cutouts and the LED flash array rearranged. In addition, the frame appears to be flatter, with the edges contoured before meeting the front and back panels.

Motorola's upcoming Moto G Stylus 2024 features an updated design with a flatter frame. / © On Leaks / Smart Mania

The stylus pen is still seen tucked on the silo, which is positioned on the bottom frame near the right corner and adjacent to the USB-C port and speaker grill. A set of physical keys are located on the right side, which is not a surprise.

The front, however, is depicted to be flatter, although we can't really tell the extent of the difference compared to the Moto G Stylus 2023's slightly curved display. Its size and refresh rate are believed to be unchanged at 6.5-inch wide and 90 Hz, respectively. The resolution is surprisingly enhanced to full HD from HD.

Motorola's Moto G Stylus 2024 renders in black. / © On Leaks / Smart Mania

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2024) specs

In terms of specs, it seems Motorola will only launch a single variant of the Motor G Stylus (2024), which is with a 5G connectivity. Accordingly, the device is running on an unnamed Snapdragon processor that is presumed to be a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 similar to the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) or perhaps an upgrade to the MediaTek Helio G88 of the current non-5G model.

The Moto G Stylus (2024) is expected to boot on Android 13 OS and gets a large 5,000 mAh battery cell. Lastly, it features a 50 MP primary camera at the back and likely to be complemented by a macro or ultrawide sensor and an 8 MP selfie snapper.

The source has no details regarding the price, exact release date, or availability of the Moto G Stylus (2024). For reference, the Moto G Stylus 5G currently sells for $400 in the US, although this has better hardware specs than the upcoming one.

Is having a stylus an essential feature you're looking for on your next smartphone? What are your thoughts on the Moto G Stylus (2024)? Share with us your answers.