Motorola Edge (2021) for cheap: Great deal on Amazon!

Authored by: Zois Bekios Zannikos
Motorola Edge (2021) for cheap: Great deal on Amazon!

If you are looking for a great Motorola mid-range phone, this is the place to be! The Motorola Edge (2021) is discounted by 36% on Amazon. This is $250 off the original price!

Motorola has been holding firm in the mid and lower range market in the US. That's no surprise: Motorola devices are well built, come with unique features and – most importantly – clean software. The Motorola Edge (2021) is no different!

With the current discount, the phone is even more attractive: Instead of the original $699.99, you only pay $449.99. To understand how great this price is, let's have a look at our review of the slightly different Motorola Edge 20, which scores a rock-solid 4 out of 5 stars. The Edge (2021) is basically a slightly powerful version of the Motorola Edge 20, offering a bigger battery at the expense of a slightly bulkier body.

Motorola Edge (2021) - 8/256 GB

The device comes out on top in nearly every aspect from the competition. With this deal, we are approaching the price point of the much weaker Samsung A52 5G. So, if you were considering the Samsung A72 but it felt too expensive, then the Motorola Edge (2021) will prove to be the ultimate choice.

Why choose the Motorola Edge (2021)

NextPit Motorola Edge 20 camera
What a gorgeous back! / © NextPit

The maybe biggest strength of the Motorola Edge (2021) is the screen: With a refresh rate of 144Hz and HDR10 support, the super-bright LCD screen is ideal for gaming. Combine that with the pretty powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, and you have the recipe for a gaming champion.

Note: The information above is from our review of the nearly identical Motorola Edge 20.

Another thing that is excellent for the price is the camera. At 108 MP, the primary shooter is fantastic for pretty much any scenario, and it managed to impress us also in night shots! Yet the show is stolen by the Ultra-wide camera: While it's just usable at best in most mid-rangers, the Motorola Edge (2021) truly shines here.

Last but not least, we have the Android UI from Motorola that preserves an almost authentic Google Android experience, reminding us of the good old Google One days. Oh and it will also be getting updates for at least the next two years! 

Do you like Motorola phones? Let me know in the comments! 

1 Comment

    storm 1 hour ago Link to comment

    Moto is my favorite brand for phones in the us.