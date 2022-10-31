Moto Watch 200: Square becomes round

The Moto 360 was the first round smartwatch with Android Wear. The company started a comeback with a new edition in 2015, which is still available at Motorola and Amazon for $169. Now, based on the new Wear OS 3.x, another Motorola smartwatch with the name Moto Watch 200 seems to be on the horizon. The mysterious thing about this watch is that it has now been spotted with a round as well as a square case.

TL;DR

Moto Watch 200 certified by the FCC.

Apparently, official press material leaked.

Will the Moto Watch 200 be launched in round and square?

Can we expect a circular Moto Watch 200 with Wear OS 3.x soon?

It was a few years ago when there was still an operating system called Android Wear for smartwatches. Today, the successor operating system from Google is called Wear OS 3.x in cooperation with Samsung. And now, the first updates started to trickle out of Mountain View after it ended the Samsung exclusivity with the launch of the Google Pixel Watch.

Now, Motorola, which no longer operates under Google but Lenovo, seems to be about to release a new smartwatch called Moto Watch 200. This is documented by an official certification (MOSWZ200) at the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) on October 13 and is now confirmed by surfaced apparent press material. The problem: At the FCC, the Moto Watch 200 is square—practically like an Apple Watch—and clearly round on the promotional material.

Motorola Watch 200 appeared with a square shape at the US FCC / © Motorola / NextPit

Well, I would have several explanations for you, of which I must say that they are pure speculation on my part. The first variant would be that the image in the FCC certification is just a placeholder. The second approach would be that Motorola will bring two types of cases from one model onto the market to really cover all tastes.

Last but not least, it has to be considered that the leak is a fake. The German and still quite young tipster "SnoopyTech" has often been wrong in the past. However, it was usually about technical data or price forecasts.

In Motorola image leaks, the tipster was usually right. Furthermore, it should be noted that Motorola has already released the Moto Watch 100, which also appeared in the US and Europe with a round case. Since the certification took place in the US, the square model could also only be for the North American market, and the round model for Europe.

Leak of the Motorola Watch 200 / © Motorola / NextPit

Which of the two smartwatches do you like better? Feel free to write us your preferences in the comments.