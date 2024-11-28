Hot topics

Moto AI Arrives on These Motorola Devices

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Water
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Following the introduction of Moto AI last year and a preview earlier this month, Motorola has officially begun rolling out its Moto AI platform to select Motorola smartphones. This initial phase introduces several major AI-driven features, though access remains limited to select users via a beta program.

Motorola is among the first Android manufacturers to embrace the AI trend. While Moto AI was first announced in 2023, its release schedule has been slower compared to competitors like Samsung and OnePlus.

The company shared on X (formerly Twitter) that Moto AI is being rolled out in beta form, initially available on select Motorola and Razr devices.

Key Moto AI Beta Features

The first set of Moto AI features includes Catch Me Up, which provides a summary of recent notifications. However, based on Motorola’s demonstration, this feature functions as a straightforward list of notifications rather than prioritizing or categorizing them by urgency, as seen in tools like Google’s Gemini Case or Apple’s summarize notifications and reduced interruptions feature.

Motorola's new AI features: Remember This Screenshot, Catch Me Up
Motorola's new Remember This in Moto AI is similar to Google Pixel's Screenshot. / © Motorola

A more practical feature is Remember This, Motorola’s answer to Pixel’s Screenshot feature. It allows Moto AI to save photos and screenshots, extract information, and store it for later use. Users can retrieve these details on demand, and Motorola emphasizes that all processing occurs on-device for enhanced security.

Another useful addition is Pay Attention, which records conversations and meetings, generating text transcripts that can be reviewed later. It can also highlight key points from these recordings. Once activated, this feature runs seamlessly in the background.

In addition to access through the app, Moto AI can be launched using the tap-back gesture on Android—simply tap the back of your device to activate the AI assistant.

List of Supported Motorola Devices and Availability

Currently, Moto AI is available for select models, including the US-bound Razr (2024), Razr+ (2024), Razr 50, and Razr 50 Ultra. If you own one of these devices, you can visit Motorola’s website to sign up for the beta program.

  • Motorola Razr 50 (Global) | Motorola Razr 2024 (USA)
  • Motorola Razr 50 Ultra (Global) | Motorola Razr+ 2024 (USA)

Moto AI supports English, Spanish, and Portuguese languages. However, there’s no word yet on when Motorola plans to expand its availability to more Motorola devices or introduce support for additional languages.

Despite Moto AI’s limited release, Motorola users can still access alternative AI solutions like Gemini and Gemini Live, although integration with third-party apps and services remains limited.

Do you currently use any AI features on your Android smartphone? Which ones are your favorite? Share your experience with us in the comments!

Source: Motorola on X

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing