Following the introduction of Moto AI last year and a preview earlier this month, Motorola has officially begun rolling out its Moto AI platform to select Motorola smartphones . This initial phase introduces several major AI-driven features, though access remains limited to select users via a beta program.

Motorola is among the first Android manufacturers to embrace the AI trend. While Moto AI was first announced in 2023, its release schedule has been slower compared to competitors like Samsung and OnePlus.

The company shared on X (formerly Twitter) that Moto AI is being rolled out in beta form, initially available on select Motorola and Razr devices.

Key Moto AI Beta Features

The first set of Moto AI features includes Catch Me Up, which provides a summary of recent notifications. However, based on Motorola’s demonstration, this feature functions as a straightforward list of notifications rather than prioritizing or categorizing them by urgency, as seen in tools like Google’s Gemini Case or Apple’s summarize notifications and reduced interruptions feature.

Motorola's new Remember This in Moto AI is similar to Google Pixel's Screenshot. / © Motorola

A more practical feature is Remember This, Motorola’s answer to Pixel’s Screenshot feature. It allows Moto AI to save photos and screenshots, extract information, and store it for later use. Users can retrieve these details on demand, and Motorola emphasizes that all processing occurs on-device for enhanced security.

Another useful addition is Pay Attention, which records conversations and meetings, generating text transcripts that can be reviewed later. It can also highlight key points from these recordings. Once activated, this feature runs seamlessly in the background.

In addition to access through the app, Moto AI can be launched using the tap-back gesture on Android—simply tap the back of your device to activate the AI assistant.

List of Supported Motorola Devices and Availability

Currently, Moto AI is available for select models, including the US-bound Razr (2024), Razr+ (2024), Razr 50, and Razr 50 Ultra. If you own one of these devices, you can visit Motorola’s website to sign up for the beta program.

Motorola Razr 50 (Global) | Motorola Razr 2024 (USA)

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra (Global) | Motorola Razr+ 2024 (USA)

Moto AI supports English, Spanish, and Portuguese languages. However, there’s no word yet on when Motorola plans to expand its availability to more Motorola devices or introduce support for additional languages.

Despite Moto AI’s limited release, Motorola users can still access alternative AI solutions like Gemini and Gemini Live, although integration with third-party apps and services remains limited.

Do you currently use any AI features on your Android smartphone? Which ones are your favorite? Share your experience with us in the comments!