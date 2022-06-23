Montblanc's Summit 3 is a luxury smartwatch running on Wear OS 3

Montblanc is refreshing its luxury smartwatch lineup with the new Summit 3. It's the first wearable to run on Wear OS 3—besides last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 . The new luxury smartwatch should see a notable performance upgrade through the Wear 4100 Plus chipset while retailing for an eye-popping price of US $1290 (€1250 in euro).

TL;DR

The fancy Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch runs on Google's and Samsung's new Wear OS 3.

The luxury watch is powered by Qualcomm's Wear 4100+ chipset.

Montblanc's Summit 3 is priced at $1290 and will be available on July 15.

The Montblanc Summit 3 does not feature GPS/4G LTE

Despite the reduced casing size, the Summit 3 comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire glass—similar to the Summit 2 Plus that was launched two years ago. The smartwatch now boasts a titanium case paired with a black stainless-steel bezel that makes it water-resistant up to 50 meters or equal to 5 ATM bar. The three mechanical buttons are still present, with a rotating digital crown integrated in the middle button.

In a surprise move, Montblanc dropped the GPS and LTE connectivity on their Summit 3 smartwatch. However, a plethora of sensors is still available such as heart rate, barometer and gyroscope. NFC payment is still supported along with Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi.

The Montblanc Summit 3 is available in black or silver titanium. / © Montblanc

Montblanc's Summit 3 is more of a true successor to the Summit 2 series than the Summit 2+ because of the Qualcomm Wear 4100+ chip found inside. In contrast, the new smartwatch processor offers up to 85 percent faster performance on top of a two-fold GPU improvement and 25 percent lower power usage.

Software-wise, the Summit 3 is the first non-Samsung smartwatch that runs on Wear OS 3.0 co-developed by Google and Samsung. Montblanc is also known to utilize a non-skinned version of Wear OS which will likely leave the Summit 3 on a pure Wear OS 3 experience.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Buy the brand-new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic running Wear OS 3 and save more than $60! To device database

Aside from the upcoming Google Pixel Watch, we can also expect Samsung to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro with Wear OS 3 in a few months.

Pricing and availability of Montblanc Summit 3

In terms of pricing, the Montblanc Summit 3 in silver or black titanium color options will be available globally on July 15 for $1290 in the US—or €1250 in Europe. Pricing for the UK and other regions has not been mentioned.

Which Wear OS 3 smartwatch do you look forward to most? Let us know in the comment section.