Montblanc's Summit 3 is a luxury smartwatch running on Wear OS 3
Montblanc is refreshing its luxury smartwatch lineup with the new Summit 3. It's the first wearable to run on Wear OS 3—besides last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The new luxury smartwatch should see a notable performance upgrade through the Wear 4100 Plus chipset while retailing for an eye-popping price of US $1290 (€1250 in euro).
TL;DR
- The fancy Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch runs on Google's and Samsung's new Wear OS 3.
- The luxury watch is powered by Qualcomm's Wear 4100+ chipset.
- Montblanc's Summit 3 is priced at $1290 and will be available on July 15.
The Montblanc Summit 3 does not feature GPS/4G LTE
Despite the reduced casing size, the Summit 3 comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire glass—similar to the Summit 2 Plus that was launched two years ago. The smartwatch now boasts a titanium case paired with a black stainless-steel bezel that makes it water-resistant up to 50 meters or equal to 5 ATM bar. The three mechanical buttons are still present, with a rotating digital crown integrated in the middle button.
In a surprise move, Montblanc dropped the GPS and LTE connectivity on their Summit 3 smartwatch. However, a plethora of sensors is still available such as heart rate, barometer and gyroscope. NFC payment is still supported along with Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi.
Montblanc's Summit 3 is more of a true successor to the Summit 2 series than the Summit 2+ because of the Qualcomm Wear 4100+ chip found inside. In contrast, the new smartwatch processor offers up to 85 percent faster performance on top of a two-fold GPU improvement and 25 percent lower power usage.
Software-wise, the Summit 3 is the first non-Samsung smartwatch that runs on Wear OS 3.0 co-developed by Google and Samsung. Montblanc is also known to utilize a non-skinned version of Wear OS which will likely leave the Summit 3 on a pure Wear OS 3 experience.
Aside from the upcoming Google Pixel Watch, we can also expect Samsung to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro with Wear OS 3 in a few months.
Pricing and availability of Montblanc Summit 3
In terms of pricing, the Montblanc Summit 3 in silver or black titanium color options will be available globally on July 15 for $1290 in the US—or €1250 in Europe. Pricing for the UK and other regions has not been mentioned.
