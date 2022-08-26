Mobvoi's new TicWatch GTH 2 is designed like an Apple Watch

Mobvoi has launched an update to its entry-level smartwatch. The newly announced TicWatch GTH 2 picks up most of the features of its predecessor. Although it only offers a few changes, Mobvoi's new smartwatch is still notably cheaper than other alternatives in the market.

TL:DR

Mobvoi's cheap TicWatch GTH 2 is launched in China for about $60 price.

It boasts a larger display and a new sleep AI coach app.

Mobvoi didn't confirm if the TicWatch GTH 2 will be released globally and for how much.

The TicWatch GTH 2 comes with the same squircle form as the first gen TicWatch GTH. This mimics the Apple Watch Series 7's design including the metal case and digital pusher at the right side. The GTH 2 is shipped with a 10 percent wider LCD touchscreen which is now measured at 1.72-inch and protected by a 2.5D tempered glass. You can bring the smartwatch for outdoor activities or swimming as it has an IP68 waterproof rating and 100+ sports mode selections.

Mobvoi's PPG sensor enables continuous heart rate, SpO2, and respiration tracking. The skin temperature sensor is still available while providing 24/7 temperature monitoring which could be helpful during the pandemic. What's new is the AI Sleep Coach that is utilized when managing sleep quality. More importantly, the TicWatch GTH 2 has standalone sleep audios available for assisting users who have difficulties sleeping.

Mobvoi's TicWatch GTH 2 features 1.72-inch LCD display and Appe Watch-like design / © Mobvoi

Battery life on the watch is unchanged with a 10-day rating on modest use. Like on the TicWatch GTH Pro, the built-in GPS is still lacking. But that's not a deal breaker given the affordability of the device. Instead, Bluetooth 5.2 is available that supports answering voice calls and messages along with music control and AI assistant. Lastly, the TicWatch GTH 2 runs on a custom RT OS unlike on the upcoming TicWatch Pro 4 which runs on Wear OS 3.

Affiliate offer Mobvoi Ticwatch GTH Pro Save up to $20 at check out when buying the TicWatch GTH Pro from Amazon.

The Mobvoi TicWatch GTH 2 is priced around $60 in China. There's no word yet if the company will release it globally. We won't be surprised if the smartwatch makes its way to outside the company's home-turf considering the current TicWatch GTH and GHT Pro are already available in many regions including the US.

Do you think Mobvoi should add an AMOLED screen and Always-On feature on its budget TicWatch smartwatches? Hit us up in the comment section.