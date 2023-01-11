Galaxy Z Fold 4 killer: Microsoft plans of a true Surface phone foldable

Microsoft might abandon its dual-screen form factor in favor of a full folding Surface smartphone or tablet. The design change could put the foldable Surface in line with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Google's rumored Pixel Fold both having a flexible main display and secondary cover display.

A folding Apple iPhone is not the only competition Samsung should consider. According to an insider report shared by Windows Central, Microsoft is serious about making a true foldable Android handset. The source says that the Redmond company is canceling the dual-screen design of its next-gen Surface Duo. Instead, it plans to release a Galaxy Z Fold 4 (review) competitor.

Microsoft Surface Fold release

The Microsoft Surface Duo 3 was supposed to be announced in the fall of this year sporting an edge-to-edge display and beefier internal hardware. But it seems the device is entirely scrapped with its replacement not expected to launch at least for another year or two.

While Microsoft has its own platform, the first and second-gen Surface Duo run on Android OS. The unannounced Surface Fold or smartphone would likely continue to be powered by future versions of Android software. Similarly, Microsoft could make its own suite of apps and services already baked in on the folding device.

The hinge mechanism of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 seems very solid. / © NextPit

Other alternatives to Samsung foldables

Besides Microsoft, Google is expected to unveil the first Pixel Fold this year. The folding Pixel is said to share specifications with the Pixel 7 (Pro), particularly in the chipset and cameras. Google's Pixel Fold may appear during the upcoming I/O Developer's event.

Chinese makers like Xiaomi and Vivo have also refreshed their foldable offerings. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 was launched at the end of 2022. However, the company does not intend to sell it globally.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Check out the discounted Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) from Amazon. To device database

With Microsoft expertise and experience in Surface hardware, do you think they have a shot at making an exciting foldable device comparable to Samsung's Galaxy foldables? What Surface Fold features are you looking forward to seeing most? Let us know in the comment section.