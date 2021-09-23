Microsoft Surface Duo 2 revealed: More expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro Max

As the smallest model of the new Surface lineup, Microsoft introduced a brand new Surface Duo 2 yesterday. This foldable device once again arrives with dual screens instead of a foldable display, in addition to fixes that address whatever gripes many had with the original. Of course, you can expect to pay top dollar for it, where it comes with an asking price of $1,499.99!

TL;DR:

Surface Duo 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and a triple camera setup.

Like the Z Fold 3, the Surface Duo 2 supports an optional stylus.

Prices start at $1,499.99 and it goes on sale on October 21.

Microsoft is currently preparing for the launch of its new Windows 11 operating system! For this purpose, the company presented a slew of new devices on September 22, 2021. In addition to the new Surface Pro 8 and a rather interesting Surface Laptop Studio, there was also a new Surface Duo 2 that...er, surfaced (pardon the pun!). As a reminder: with the Surface Duo, Microsoft introduced a foldable device just a few months ago, which also relied on two screens instead of a foldable display.

The Surface Duo 2 is a foldable device with two screens / © Microsoft

Microsoft continues to rely on the dual-screen concept and powers it with Android 11 right out of the box. The powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC sees action here, where it is mated to 8 GB of RAM. For internal storage, you can choose between 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB capacities.

Display is stylus compatible and a new triple camera configuration

The two screens, which are located inside the foldable device when closed, measure 5.8-inches apiece. Both of these OLED panels feature a resolution of 1,344 x 1,892 pixels. The Surface Duo 2 becomes more interesting for professional use now thanks to support for an optional stylus this time around.

Fortunately, this means it will play nice with all generations of the new Slim Pen, the Surface Pen, and the Surface Hub 2 Pen. You can magnetically attach these to the back of the Foldable, and the concept seems a bit better thought out than its competitor, Samsung. This is because there are no mounting options for the matching stylus on the Z Fold 3.

The open hinge shows you notifications and the time / © Microsoft

Microsoft has also improved the camera setup in this foldable smartphone. A triple camera configuration is used on the back, consisting of a 12MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP wide-angle camera. The front camera which resides in the display edge of the right screen also carries a 12MP sensor.

Although the foldable device only measures an ultra-thin 5.5 millimeters when opened, Microsoft places a 4,450 mAh battery within. This is supposed to provide battery runtimes of up to 15.5 hours of video playback. Quick-Charging is available at 23 Watts, but Microsoft doesn't reveal how fast is the charger.

Price & Availability

As mentioned, the Surface Duo 2 will be priced from $1,499.99 onwards. Of course, this means the 128 GB model alone will cost that much, and if you are hankering after additional storage space, be prepared to fork out $1,599.99 and $1,799.99 for the 256 GB and 512 GB models, respectively.

With that, Microsoft has secured the spot for the most expensive smartphone introduced in September 2021 - knocking the 1 TB iPhone 13 Pro Max off its perch that retails for $1,599.

Since sales won't begin until October 21, you'll have to place a pre-order for the Surface Duo 2 before then if you want one. As soon as we hear about contract offers, you'll find them in our Microsoft Surface Duo 2 overview page!