Microsoft's Xbox TV Stick could launch with cloud gaming next year

Microsoft may be looking to dramatically expand its cloud-based gaming experience in the coming years. The company's first Xbox TV stick could launch next year along with a standalone smart TV app, according to a recent report. Surprisingly, the app is said to have access to custom Xbox gaming and media content without added hardware.

Microsoft's to go cloud-gaming with Xbox TV stick

Although there is still no concrete evidence about how will the purported streaming device will look like, speculations are abundant and pointing to an Amazon Fire Stick or Roku Ultra like design: a flat box paired with a remote control. In results, this converts your monitor or TV into a smart display that has access to Xbox Game Pass or streaming apps like Netflix.

Alternatively, Microsoft is also working on a standalone smart TV app that will not require external hardware kit according to the source. The app is said to launch first on Samsung smart TVs and could support other brands in the future. Similarly, the app will enable its users to access to Xbox content such as available Xbox games or media content.

Cloud gaming is not new in both console and mobile platforms. Imagine streaming your favourite TV or movie shows, but you're accessing game titles from remote servers with the game information being calculated and delivered to you in real time. And that is where Microsoft's ultimate goal lies: Reach more mainstream users without them having to buy an Xbox console.