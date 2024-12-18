Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Just Got Smarter with Live AI, Translation, and More

Since launching the Ray-Ban glasses in 2023, Meta has continued enhancing its capabilities with regular feature updates. The latest firmware, version 11, introduces upgraded AI features, including live AI-powered multimodal functionality, real-time translation, and Shazam integration.

Talk to the Meta AI naturally

This latest release significantly boosts Ray-Ban smart glasses' (review) multimodal capabilities by adding live video feed support.

With live AI enabled, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses can continuously capture the surrounding environment and respond to queries without needing a wake command or manual activation. Highlighted features include recognizing ingredients to suggest recipes and providing contextual information about objects and scenes in view.

Plus, this feature works seamlessly while you're on a call and connected to the Ray-Ban glasses, as demonstrated by Meta in September.

Meta demonstrated the Live AI on the Ray-Ban smart glasses in September. / © Meta

Live Translation Comes to Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

The assistant also supports natural interruptions, allowing users to switch topics or build on previous queries seamlessly. This builds on Meta's earlier "Look and Ask" feature, which required summoning the assistant for each query—a limitation now eliminated.

Remember Google’s prototype smart glasses from two years ago that promised real-time translation? Meta is now bringing a similar feature to its smart glasses.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses can automatically translate spoken languages into English, playing the translation through the device’s speakers or displaying it within the Meta app. Supported languages at launch include French, Italian, and Spanish.

Ask Meta's Ray-Ban glasses what song is playing

Meta has also integrated Shazam for song recognition. However, unlike live AI and translation, this feature requires manually waking the Meta AI. Users can then ask the assistant to identify songs or hymns playing in the background.

The update alongside the features is currently available via a waitlist, and will first roll out in the US and Canada before expanding to more countries. However, Meta didn't say when we can see these additions expanded globally.

Better AI Features, But More Privacy Concerns?

While these AI-powered features are undoubtedly impressive, they raise ongoing concerns about privacy and data collection—issues that have surrounded wearables like the Ray-Ban smart glasses in recent years.

According to Meta, images, text, and other data captured by the device are processed in the cloud and used to train its AI models. This is something users should consider before enabling these new features.

What are your thoughts on the new AI tools of Meta's Ray-Ban Smart Glasses? Let us hear your opinion in the comments.