Experience New Realities: Meta Quest Unveils Several New VR Games

The third annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase presented us today with a slew of game updates and the debut of several new titles. As a virtual reality and gaming enthusiast, I must say that while some of the games are indeed expensive, they also look outstanding.

First, let's address the elephant in the room: VR games can still be costly, not only due to the demanding graphics but also because VR headsets haven't gained widespread acclaim. However, having tested the Meta Quest Pro extensively, I can confidently say that gaming is one of the device's standout features.

The immersive experience is truly impressive, even though the graphics may not be the main highlight. Instead, it's all about captivating storylines and interactive elements. While I didn't have the opportunity to try out the new releases ahead of today's event, the press material indicates promising prospects.

Without wasting any more time, let's dive straight into the exciting releases from the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase.

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase highlight

Meta highlighted the game Asgard's Wrath 2, which has been described as "a groundbreaking VR action RPG". Indeed, it is not a coincidence since the highlighted game is developed by Oculus Studios, a division of Meta.

In this game, you assume the role of a Cosmic Guardian, engaging in thought-provoking battles with gods and mythical creatures while solving puzzles to defeat the Trickster God Loki. The visuals are appealing, and the game offers over 60 hours of gameplay. To enjoy Asgard's Wrath 2 in all its glory, you will need to spend no more than $59.99.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 screenshots © Oculus Studios Asgard’s Wrath 2 screenshots © Oculus Studios Asgard’s Wrath 2 screenshots © Oculus Studios Asgard’s Wrath 2 screenshots © Oculus Studios Asgard’s Wrath 2 screenshots © Oculus Studios Asgard’s Wrath 2 screenshots © Oculus Studios Asgard’s Wrath 2 screenshots © Oculus Studios Asgard’s Wrath 2 screenshots © Oculus Studios

Personally, when considering the perspective of smartphone gaming, the price of the game does seem high. However, when comparing it to console games, the price appears to be on par.

Nevertheless, I find it hard to believe that someone can play for extended periods continuously with a wireless VR device like the Meta Quest Pro, as it may become too heavy for long-lasting enjoyment. This is in contrast to using a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X, which provide a different kind of immersive experience of course.

With that being said, let's now turn our attention to the other game releases available today. Bear in mind that by the time this article was published, most of the games weren't available in the Meta Quest Store.

What's new on the Meta Quest Platform for gamers

No More Rainbows: In Squido Studio's No More Rainbows, now available on the Meta Quest Store, you become the Warden of the Underworld, fending off an invasion of cheerful beings to protect your realm. Over a captivating campaign, explore and reclaim four unique worlds, ensuring the underworld remains a force to be reckoned with. Little Cities: Celebrating a year on the Meta Quest Platform, Little Cities has seen several updates, and the latest—the Sandbox Update, set for June 2023—will enable players to design dream islands for unique city creations. From today on, you find the Little Cities on the Meta Quest Platform for $19.99. Death Game Hotel: Death Game Hotel, an intriguing new game from SWERY's White Owls Inc., invites players into a disturbing narrative where they gamble not just chips, but their actual limbs. The game, offering an intense story mode and online multiplayer for up to five people, can now be added to your wishlist on the Meta Quest Store. Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game: Fast Travel Games introduces the free Fleet Expansion update for Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game on Meta Quest 2 and Pro, featuring two new ships and various enhancements, including autosave functionality and a relaxed mode. This update is available now and you can get Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game for $19.99. Walkabout Mini Golf: Mighty Coconut gives a sneak peek at their second Jules Verne adaptation, Journey to the Center of the Earth, for Walkabout Mini Golf, launching next week, and the upcoming "Evil Lairs" series. A pocket edition for iOS with Meta Quest crossplay and the "Whole In One" bundle was also announced, including all add-on content. Onward: The tactical shooter, Onward, is set for a summer update, featuring two new weapons, enhanced realism in animations and environment, and revamped training spaces for long-distance shooting. This hardcore VR gaming experience is available for Meta Quest 2 and Pro at $24.99, with update 1.11 launching this summer. Demeo Battles: Demeo Battles, a fast-paced PvP strategy game from Resolution Games, offers players competitive turn-based bouts in a fantasy arena setting. This new addition to the Demeo Action Role Playing System is available for wishlisting today in the Meta Quest Store. We Are One: Flat Head Studio's We Are One, a time-bending shooter game, introduces a unique twist where you collaborate with your past selves via time loops to take down robot enemies. Available today on Meta Quest 2 + Pro, this game promises complex challenges and the opportunity to compete on worldwide leaderboards or create your own spectacular trick shots. PowerWash Simulator: The highly soothing PowerWash Simulator VR, a hit since its early access launch on Steam in 2021, is coming to Meta Quest 2 + Pro. This relaxing game lets you blast away the grime in a variety of scenarios, offering a unique, satisfying gaming experience. Add PowerWash Simulator VR to your wishlist today! Samba de Amigo: SEGA's iconic rhythm game, Samba de Amigo, is coming to VR this fall, promising a colorful and engaging musical experience more than two decades after its original arcade (and Dreamcast) debut. You can pre-order this immersive game, where you dance along with your monkey-friend Amigo to global hit songs, on the Meta Quest Store. Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine: Developed by Schell Games, this game is coming to the Meta Quest Store this year. Here you will face the devious Dr. Zor and a cunning new villain using espionage skills. Pre-orders get a 10% discount! Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire: Schell Games also unveiled Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire, a suspenseful single-player horror game. In this vampire-infested game, the motto is "Silence is golden. Sound is death." Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord: Uncover the tale of Gustav Hookfaber in Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, a new VR game from Sony Pictures VR and nDreams, set to release this fall. Take on the spectral challenges solo or with a team, wield iconic Ghostbusters equipment, and unveil hidden Easter eggs. Underdogs: Experience the exciting thrill of mech-based combat in Underdogs, a unique game set in the future by One Hamsa. Here you will explore the 22nd-century fight hub known as New Brakka, taking the helm of your Gorilla Mech. Engage in lively conflicts, equip your mech with an array of 100+ upgrade items. NFL PRO ERA: This is the first-ever NFL and NFLPA-licensed VR football sim, and is getting a major update. You should expect enhanced multiplayer focus, new game modes, and features. Keep an eye out for more updates from StatusPRO later this year. Racket Club: A new VR racket sport game by Blaston and Demeo developer, Resolution Games. The game will ask for your skills in single-player mode and/or online matches worldwide. Racket Club promises a unique sports complex experience and is now available in the Meta Quest Store. Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice: A new adventure RPG from Fast Travel Games set in the shadowy underworld of Venice. As a vampire, you will dispense justice in a dark narrative, utilizing superhuman abilities to take down targets and sustain yourself by drinking the blood of mortals and other vampires. The game is slated for release this fall. Dungeons of Eternity: Developed by Othergate, this VR game offers an endless adventure with its randomly generated dungeons for you to explore solo or with friends. Scheduled for release later this year, the game promises intense physics-based combat, a plethora of weapons, and the thrill of delving deeper for treasure. The 7th Guest: The 7th Guest, the pioneering adventure game from the CD-ROM era, is being reimagined for VR by Vertigo Games, using volumetric video capture and 3D modeling to bring the haunted mansion to life. This puzzle-packed adventure, reminiscent of a point-and-click game, is now in virtual reality for a more immersive experience. Arizona Sunshine 2: Vertigo Games is developing Arizona Sunshine 2, a much-anticipated sequel to the popular VR game, now featuring a canine companion named Buddy to accompany you through the post-apocalyptic Arizona landscape teeming with zombies. Emphasizing realistic combat and introducing melee weapons, this survival game challenges players to engage closely with the undead enemies, available to wishlist today on the Meta Quest Store ahead of its release later this year. Stranger Things VR: In an intriguing twist, Netflix and Tender Claws are bringing hit series Stranger Things to VR where players assume the role of Vecna, the embodiment of evil, as they wreak havoc in the Upside Down and on Eleven and her crew. Pre-orders are available now on the Meta Quest Store for those eager to embrace their inner villain. Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable: This is basically Attack on Titan but in VR! So, you will engage in epic battles against colossal titans, utilizing your ODM gear and strategic skills to survive. The game offers single-player or co-op modes, and it will be available in the winter. Bulletstorm: People Can Fly and Incuvo bring the Bulletstorm world to the Meta Quest Store in a VR adaptation. Explore the planet Stygia, unleash a variety of skill shots on mutated enemies, and get ready to unleash your creativity in taking down foes in unique and exciting ways. Bulletstorm in VR promises an immersive and exhilarating adventure coming later this year. Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR: Maybe one of my favorite games on this list, Ubisoft presents Assassin's Creed Nexus on the Meta Quest Store. While details are yet to be revealed, fans can look forward to the full reveal during Ubisoft Forward on June 12. I don't know about you, but I will definitely pay attention to this release.

Wow, there have been numerous announcements indeed! Personally, I'm excited to explore each of these games and share my insights with you. Let's see what the future holds in store.

However, at the moment, I'm curious to understand if you have a Meta VR headset or if VR games are on the horizon for you in 2023. Please let us know in the comments below or simply answer the poll.