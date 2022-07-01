Meross' new Smart WiFi Bulb Pro supports Apple Adaptive Lighting

Meross, a Chinese smart home brand, is updating its popular Apple HomeKit-certified smart WiFi bulb. The new Meross smart bulb with a designation of MSL120HK Pro boasts Apple Adaptive Lighting similar to Philips Hue and Nano Essential bulbs. The feature, which automatically adjusts the color and temperature, is expected to arrive through a firmware update later this year.

TL;DR

Meross launched a smart bulb with Adaptive Lighting feature.

The Smart WiFi Bulb Pro works with or without a smart home hub.

Meross Smart WiFi Bulb Pro costs $20 each.

Aside from the adaptive lighting functionality, the Pro model of the Meross bulb is more luminous at 900 lumens compared to the 810 lumens level of the non-pro model. In addition, the company has also doubled the number of LEDs inside the bulb that results not only in a brighter bulb but more vibrant color output.

Affiliate offer Meross Smart WiFi Bulb (MSL120HK) Can't wait for the Smart WiFi Bulb Pro? Get the regular Meross smart bulb for a discounted price from Amazon!

A separate antenna is now utilized inside. Meross says that this enables a more stable connection between the bulb and router. Users can remotely control the smart bulb without a smart home hub through the Meross mobile app or Apple Home app. Other functions are also available including smart scheduling and timer.

Similar to the vanilla smart bulb, the Pro version is compatible with major assistants such as Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. Voice control and automation are supported through a dedicated smart hub or speaker like the Amazon Echo.

Pricing and availability of Meross Smart WiFi Bulb Pro (MSL120HK)

The Meross Smart WiFi Bulb Pro is already for a pre-sale in the US and Canada with an estimated shipping on July 10. Those who pre-order early will receive 50 percent off for a set of two that usually costs $40 without the discount. There's no word yet if these smart bulbs will be launched in Europe and other regions.

On the other hand, Nanoleaf's Essential A19 bulb and light strip also support both Apple HomeKit and Adaptive Lighting. The smart lights retail for $20 and $50, respectively.

Which smart bulb brand are you using at home? Let us know in the comment section.