MediaTek announced a couple of new chips for its entry-level 5G range. While at first glance the new Dimensity 7300 and 7300x processors wouldn’t deserve much attention, the latter model includes support for dual displays, with MediaTek mentioning flip-style foldable phones. OK, you got our attention.

While the Dimensity 7000 series used to be MediaTek’s intermediate range, in recent years the offerings in that family have become more in line with the low-end segment, with older CPU cores and lower operating frequencies, and the Dimensity 7300 models are no different.

Both the 7300 and 7300x are powered by ARM’s Cortex-A78 cores (from 2020) at up to 2.5 GHz for the performance cores. The efficiency cores are the Cortex-A55, while the GPUs are from a newer generation, the Mali-G615.

MediaTek Dimensity 7300x product image
The Dimensity 7300X is designed for (cheaper) flip phones with its dual display support. / © MediaTek

MediaTek advertises 20% faster FPS and 20% better energy efficiency compared to competitors, without mentioning specific models. That can partially be attributed to the usage of TSMC’s N4 process, faster, more compact, and with less power consumption than the N6 tech used on rival offerings.

More interesting, though, is the support for dual displays on the Dimensity 7300X, which can be used on foldable phones and their mix of internal/external displays. The low-power features of that chip could offer a good starting point for an entry-level foldable, especially a flip-style one, something that MediaTek emphasized in its announcement.

  Dimensity 7300/7300x Dimensity 7050/1080 Dimensity 6100+ Helio G99 Snapdragon 685 Snapdragon 680 Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Process node
  • TSMC N4
  • (4nm-class)
  • TSMC N6
  • (6nm-class)
  • TSMC N6
  • (6nm-class)
  • TSMC N6
  • (6nm-class)
  • TSMC N6
  • (6nm-class)
  • TSMC N6
  • (6nm-class)
  • Samsung 4LPX
  • (4nm-class)
CPU
  • 4x Cortex-A78 @ 2.5 GHz
  • 4x Cortex-A55
  • 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.6 GHz
  • 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz
  • 2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2 GHz
  • 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz
  • 2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2 GHz
  • 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz
  • 2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2 GHz
  • 6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.7 GHz
  • 2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.0 GHz
  • 6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.7 GHz
  • 2x Cortex-A78 @ 2.2 GHz
  • 6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.95 GHz
GPU
  • 2x ARM Mali-G615
  • 4x ARM Mali G68
  • 2x ARM Mali-G57
  • 2x ARM Mali-G57
  • Adreno
  • Adreno
  • Adreno
RAM
  • LPDDR5-6400
  • LPDDR4x
  • LPDDR5
  • LPDDR4x
  • LPDDR4X-4266
  • LPDDR4X-4266
  • LPDDR4X-3732
  • LPDDR4X-3732
  • LPDDR5-6400
Wi-Fi
  • Wi-Fi 6E
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Wi-Fi 5
  • Wi-Fi 5
  • Wi-Fi 5
  • Wi-Fi 5
  • Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth
  • 5.4
  • 5.2
  • 5.2
  • 5.2
  • 5.2
  • 5.1
  • 5.1

Both Dimensity chips feature a dual-SIM 5G modem and also support tri-band Wi-Fi 6E (11ax). The image processing core Imagiq 950 supports up to 200-megapixel cameras and not to skip on 2024’s trend, there is the usual MediaTek APU for AI tasks.

MediaTek didn’t disclose specific phones that will be powered by the new chips and did not give a timeline for when to expect the first launches, but we may see some announcements during Computex Taiwan, to be held between June 3rd and 7th in Taipei.

Choosing the Right Samsung Foldable

  Fold 2023 Fold 2022 Fold 2021 Flip-Phone 2023 Flip-Phone 2022 Flip-Phone 2021
Product
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Offer*
