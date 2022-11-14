Matter: Which companies support the smart home standard?

With the backing of Amazon, Apple, Google, Ikea, Samsung, and other electronics heavyweights, Matter is well positioned to be the smart home standard. With more than 200 brands backing the new specification, and an increasing number of product categories, it can be hard to keep track of which companies support the standard. With that in mind, NextPit compiled a list of companies supporting Matter.

This list is not a comprehensive list of every single entity that support the standard, as the CSA (Connectivity Standards Alliance) is also comprised of component makers, original design manufacturers (ODMs), certification labs, and even other standards associations. We will update this list over time with more device makers.

The 2022 Apple TV 4K is one of the first Matter-compatible bridges with Thread support / © Apple

Companies with certified Matter devices

These companies already have products in the official list of Matter-certified products. It is important to note that not all products released by these companies support or will be updated for Matter, but offer at least one product that is compliant. To avoid surprises, check for Matter compatibility in the product specifications.

Apple

Eve Systems

Google

Haier

Innovation Matters IoT

Leedarson

LG Electronics

Lumi United

Midea

Nanoleaf

Philips Hue (Signify)

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric

Tuya

Ubisys

Yeelight

Companies with Matter devices in certification or announced

These companies already announced Matter devices or updates to existing devices, but they were not listed in the official certification list at the time of this update.

Amazon

Aqara

Came

CoolKit

GE Lighting

Grundfos

Haier

Ikea

Latch

Legrand

Longan.link

Lutron

Mui Lab

Oppo

Orvibo

Resideo

Schlage

Sengled

Somfy

TCL

Tridonic

Universal Electronics

Wiz (Signify)

Yale

As mentioned previously, this list will grow as companies get used to the new specification and compliance testing gets underway. It is still early days for Matter, but initial support and product announcements are showing a promising future for smart home enthusiasts.

What about you? Are you still skeptic about Matter? Are you waiting for more widespread support or have you already jumped on the bandwagon? Which product categories are you expecting to be supported in the future? Feel free to share your thoughts below!