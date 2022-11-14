Matter: Which companies support the smart home standard?
With the backing of Amazon, Apple, Google, Ikea, Samsung, and other electronics heavyweights, Matter is well positioned to be the smart home standard. With more than 200 brands backing the new specification, and an increasing number of product categories, it can be hard to keep track of which companies support the standard. With that in mind, NextPit compiled a list of companies supporting Matter.
This list is not a comprehensive list of every single entity that support the standard, as the CSA (Connectivity Standards Alliance) is also comprised of component makers, original design manufacturers (ODMs), certification labs, and even other standards associations. We will update this list over time with more device makers.
Companies with certified Matter devices
These companies already have products in the official list of Matter-certified products. It is important to note that not all products released by these companies support or will be updated for Matter, but offer at least one product that is compliant. To avoid surprises, check for Matter compatibility in the product specifications.
- Apple
- Eve Systems
- Haier
- Innovation Matters IoT
- Leedarson
- LG Electronics
- Lumi United
- Midea
- Nanoleaf
- Philips Hue (Signify)
- Samsung Electronics
- Schneider Electric
- Tuya
- Ubisys
- Yeelight
Companies with Matter devices in certification or announced
These companies already announced Matter devices or updates to existing devices, but they were not listed in the official certification list at the time of this update.
- Amazon
- Aqara
- Came
- CoolKit
- GE Lighting
- Grundfos
- Haier
- Ikea
- Latch
- Legrand
- Longan.link
- Lutron
- Mui Lab
- Oppo
- Orvibo
- Resideo
- Schlage
- Sengled
- Somfy
- TCL
- Tridonic
- Universal Electronics
- Wiz (Signify)
- Yale
As mentioned previously, this list will grow as companies get used to the new specification and compliance testing gets underway. It is still early days for Matter, but initial support and product announcements are showing a promising future for smart home enthusiasts.
What about you? Are you still skeptic about Matter? Are you waiting for more widespread support or have you already jumped on the bandwagon? Which product categories are you expecting to be supported in the future? Feel free to share your thoughts below!
Source: CSA
