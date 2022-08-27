Oddly smart: LG unveils Aero Furniture table-type air purifier

We don't know what LG's designers would be thinking when they created LG's new Aero furniture, which is both odd and interesting. The Aero Furniture, under the PuriCare Object collection, is an air purifier that not only doubles as a table but also triples as a wireless charging pad. Weirdly enough, it's an update to the PuriCare AeroTower standalone smart purifier unveiled earlier this year.

The Korean company is presenting one of its upcoming devices that are scheduled to be displayed on IFA starting this September 2nd. Its LG Aero Furniture is practically a smart table-type air purifier that comes with LG ThinQ along with support to major home platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's Homekit. Surprisingly, the furniture is compatible to Ikea's smart ecosystem through the Tradfri gateway hub. However, there is no mention of Matter standard will be added.

Added UV sterilization and wireless charging pad on LG's Aero Furniture

As for cleaning functions, the PuriCare Aero Furniture has a 360-degree air purification system that captures airborne pollutants and viruses. Aside from the deodorizing feature, the purifier also filters out bigger particles including allergens such as dust and pollens. Like the Tone Free T90 earbuds, it comes with LG's UVnano sterilization technology that eliminates bacterias around the fan blades using ultraviolet lights.

What's unique about LG Aero Furniture is the built-in charging pad. It uses Qi wireless standard and has a speed rating of up to 10 watts for Android devices and headphones but slightly slower for Apple's iPhones at 7.5. More importantly, LG added LED mood lighting which can be customized by users through the app.

LG Aero Furniture's price and release date

Pricing and availability of the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture smart air purifier have not been revealed. LG is expected to disclose the remaining details next month. Available colors are red, yellow, and gray with limited editions coming soon. Lastly, there is an option for oval-shaped or circle table-top design.