Mega-deal on a mega-featured LG OLED B1 Series 55 on Amazon

Smart home technology has a lot of awesome gadgets, and who doesn't want an exquisite Smart TV mounted on their wall? I sure do, and this one is immensely affordable. Amazon is offering a massive 41% discount on the LG OLED B1 Series 55".

With this particular deal, you can get the LG OLED B1 55-incher for $996.99.

Originally, the cost of this Smart TV was $ 1,699.99 .

. This killer deal is available on Amazon.

The LG brings to life whatever you're watching in stunning detail in more than eight million pixels. Complete with options and features galore such as Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV, refreshing at a respectable 120Hz, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, WiSA Ready, even a gaming mode—all of this can be yours with a savings of more than $700 at Amazon.

This Smart TV brings the glee of high-end gaming experiences, an a7 Gen 4 AI Processor, and Google Assistant with Alexa built right in there for a complete package.

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why choose the LG OLED B1 Series 55”?

Seriously, there is no "ugly" with this Smart TV. The picture and audio experience is serious awe-inspiring, whether you're enjoying a wilderness documentary or the latest installment from the Marvel Universe—you are right there in the action. Enjoy your flicks the way they were intended with options like Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos.

Watch "Jaws" in Filmmaker Mode and see if you don't shriek 15 or more times. It also has built-in access to Netflix, and other platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

For those of you (us!) out there who enjoy a good RPG or open world game, the real-time action gaming experience is going to rock your imaginary world thanks to competitive features like NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium. A nifty feature called Game Optimizer provides fast access to your specific game settings, not to mention the latest HDMI to dramatically shrink lag time.

This Smart TV is sold and shipped directly by Amazon and not by a third-party seller on some other marketplace, so you needn't concern yourself asking if this is a reliable deal—it is—so head over to Amazon for this sweet deal.

Is this super-saving deal good enough for you, or will you wait for winter holidays sales to make a purchase? Talk to us—we're listening.