Lenovo launches ultra-thin Legion Y70 gaming phone and more

Lenovo has updated its hardware offering today. The Chinese company, which also owns Motorola, launched the Legion Y70 gaming phone alongside with the new Pad Pro tablet with OLED display. Additionally, Lenovo also revealed E5 TWS wireless earbuds and VR700 virtual reality headset with controllers.

TL;DR

Lenovo intros Legion Y70 compact and thin gaming phone.

The Lenovo Pad Pro 2022 has an 11-inch OLED display.

Lenovo also launched the E5 wireless earbuds and VR700 headset.

The Lenovo Legion Y70 is the second gaming smartphone that was launched by the company under its popular Legion brand this year. It drops the physical shoulder triggers or buttons found on other options such as Xiaomi's Black Shark 5 Pro and the Asus ROG Phone 6. Rather, the device boasts extra thin form factor but still enabling an efficient 10-layer high cooling system inside. Moreover, it is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Despite the sleek design, the battery capacity of the Legion Y70 is huge, which is rated at 5100 mAh. This comes with 68W fast charging that fills up 80 percent of the battery in just 34 minutes. The 6.7-inch OLED display has a refresh rate of 144Hz and maximum 1500Hz touch sample rate. In terms of shooting capabilities, there are a 50MP main sensor with OIS at the back coupled with a 13MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensors. At the front is a 16MP snapper.

The gaming phone is competitively priced starting at $485 for the 8 GB + 128 GB base model. Color options are black, red, and white. It is not mentioned if Legion Y70 will see a global release.

Lenovo Pad Pro (2022), E5 earbuds, and VR700 headset

Lenovo's new Pad Pro Android 12 tablet is a big upgrade to the current Tab 11 Plus and M10 10 Plus as regards the screen real-estate and performance. The tablet features an 11-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is a MediaTek 1300T processor and massive 8200 mAh battery with support of 30W charging. Camera-wise, there is also a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing sensor.

Lenovo Pad Pro 2022 supports stylus pen / © Lenovo

The Lenovo Pad Pro 2022 with Wi-Fi connectivity and 6 GB RAM retails for $320 in China. It could be possibly released outside the region considering that other Lenovo tablets are present in many markets.

Lenovo E5 earbuds come with ANC and up to 30 hours battery life / © Lenovo

Lenovo has also introduced the E5 wireless earbuds for a cheap price of $44. These in-ear headphones pack noise cancellation and up to 30 hours of battery life using the case. Lastly, the Legion VR700 is a Snapdragon XR2-powered VR headset. It has 4K LCD displays with support for up to 90Hz response. The headset is paired with two controllers and cost around $485 when converted.

Lenovo's VR700 gets up to 4K resolution and 6DoF (depth of field) design / © Lenovo