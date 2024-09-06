Hot topics

Lenovo Laptop Brings a Different Kind of Voice Control

Stefan Möllenhoff
Stefan Möllenhoff

You've most probably seen how a webcam follows the presenter(s) in a video conference, such as Apple Center Stage and similar technologies. With its new laptop concept, Lenovo is taking the game one step further: this laptop can not only follow you by zooming in but also does so mechanically. We tried the laptop concept out and would like to share just what kind of wizardry lies behind it.

Voice control is the big thing in 2024. Google's Gemini Live is currently making headlines as the latest hype. Just this week, it got our colleague Casi thinking hard about the relationship between man and machine. Lenovo, on the other hand, has a different kind of voice control in mind with its laptop concept dubbed "Twist": literally voice control that allows you to control the screen's actual movement.

The Lenovo Twist swivels according to where you are.
If you move out of the picture during a video conference, the monitor of the Lenovo Twist simply swivels in your direction. / © nextpit

For instance, you can command the laptop to open and close the lid or to switch to laptop or tablet mode by voice alone. What seems trivial at first glance offers a range of exciting possibilities. People with physical disabilities can use their voice to gain a degree of independence when using computers. While software can be operated by voice, this has not yet been possible when opening and closing notebooks.

It also opens up interesting possibilities in everyday working life. The laptop not only opens and closes, but also rotates the screen to the right and left. This means if you are giving a presentation, you can walk 360 degrees around the laptop and the webcam will keep you in its sight at all times. Of course, you can also view the screen at all times while keeping an eye on your presentation notes.

A motor twists and swivels the Lenovo Twist's screen.
The Lenovo Twist screen tilts and rotates using a motor. / © nextpit

One thing's for sure: the Lenovo Twist is still a wild concept, and you will never be able to buy it in this form factor. Nevertheless, the concept is an interesting thought experiment on how computers can further evolve in the future. I think this prototype is at least more practically relevant than the notebook with a transparent display which Lenovo showed off at MWC 2024.

Price Comparison
