Hot topics

Kospet Smartwatches: Robust Sporting and Adventure Companion

4 min read 4 min No comments 0
Kospet Tank S2 green black in nature
© Kospet
Dustin Porth
Dustin Porth Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

If you are very active when it comes to sports or simply enjoy spending time outdoors or being surrounded by nature, choosing the right smartwatch is crucial. Above all, a robust design and a long-lasting battery are important considerations. Thankfully, both aspects can be found in watches from Kospet. The company specializes in robust wearables and offers smartwatches such as the Tank X2, Tank X2 Ultra, and Tank S2. Find out what you can expect from these affordable models in this article.

A smartwatch can quickly malfunction when exposed to high temperatures, heavy loads, or hard work, such as in construction. It is critical to pay attention to the so-called military standard certification. For example, there is the MIL-STD-810H, which confirms extremely high resistance. The Tank X2, Tank X2 Ultra, and Tank S2 from Kospet feature such a certification. The company also specializes in the production of such smartwatches (best list) and smartbands from 2018 until today.

Robust smartwatches from Kospet at a glance

The Kospet Tank X2, Tank X2 Ultra, and Tank S2 are particularly interesting timepieces. The wearables cost between $100 and $120, offering a particularly robust housing and a display with "Corning Gorilla Glass 3" protection. Find out more about what they feature below.

Kospet Tank X2

A Kospet Tank X2 smartwatch displayed on a rocky surface, showing the time 07:01 and colorful logo.
With the Always-on Display activated, the Kospet Tank X2 offers a battery life of up to 3 days and up to 44 days in standby mode. / © Kospet

A 1.64-inch AMOLED display adorns the smartband, which is encased in a robust steel housing. There are physical aluminum buttons on the side to operate the watch. While the smart functions are rather limited, letting you primarily answer calls or read messages, the Tank X2 shines with over 170 sports modes. These include a swimming efficiency test and a route tracker.

In addition to the aforementioned military standard, the smartwatch is touted to offer a battery life of up to 44 days in standby mode and up to three days with the Always-on Display activated. The Tank X2 is also IP69K waterproof, allowing you to dive up to 50 meters with it. Of course, the wearable device also has tracking functions and various sensors to analyze your heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep rhythm. Currently retailing for $99.99 directly from the Kospet store, this is quite the bargain.

Kospet Tank X2 Ultra

A hand holding a hiking pole, wearing a Kospet Tank X2 Ultra smartwatch in a forest setting.
The Kospet Tank X2 Ultra offers up to 5 ATM water resistance. / © Kospet

The Ultra version has many similarities to the “standard” X2. In addition to the full metal chassis and 1.64-inch display, the safety certification and maximum battery life are also identical. The smart functions and over 170 sports modes also do not differ. The primary difference lies in the sensor technology used. The Ultra version also offers you a barometer, altimeter, and satellite-based GPS.

The smartband also offers training run recording and a built-in compass. This ensures nothing stands in the way of your participation in any outdoor activities. If you also suffer from problems such as high blood pressure, the Tank X2 Ultra will inform you of abnormally high heart rates or low blood oxygen levels. Like the Kospet Tank X2, you can get the watch in the Kospet store for $119.99. It also comes with a two-year manufacturer's warranty.

Kospet Tank S2

A person wearing an orange jacket touches a Kospet S2 smartwatch on their wrist in a green outdoor setting.
The Kospet Tank S2 is available in various colors—including pink. / © Kospet

The Tank S2 is similar to the X2 Ultra. However, the design is much more reminiscent of a smartwatch than a smartband. Here, too, you have numerous fitness functions at your disposal and additional functions such as the built-in compass. Kospet relies on a 1.32-inch AMOLED display for the Tank S2. Additional functions such as menstrual cycle tracking and SpO2 analysis are also included.

Battery life is also slightly longer and is said to last up to 52 days in standby mode. Thanks to a dual-band 6 satellite positioning system (as described by the manufacturer), you should always know exactly where you are. You also have the choice of four different colors: White, pink, green, and black. The smartwatch is available in the manufacturer's online store for $119.99 a pop.

What do you think of Kospet's smartwatches? Are the more robust models interesting? Please let us know in the comments!

This article is part of a collaboration between nextpit and Kospet. This collaboration has no influence on nextpit's editorial opinion.

Which Garmin Smartwatch Should You Choose in 2024? 

  Best Highend Smartwatch Best Outdoor Smartwatch Best Smartwatch for Runners Best Budget Running Watch Best Battery Runtime Best Smartwatch for Sleep-tracking
Product
Garmin Epix 2
Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Garmin Forerunner 965
Garmin Forerunner 265
Garmin Instinct 2
Garmin Lily 2 Classic
Image Garmin Epix 2 Product Image Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Product Image Garmin Forerunner 965 Product Image Garmin Forerunner 265 Product Image Garmin Instinct 2 Product Image Garmin Lily 2 Classic Product Image
Review
Review: Garmin Epix 2
Review: Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Review: Garmin Forerunner 965
Review: Garmin Forerunner 265
Review: Garmin Instinct 2
Review: Garmin Lily 2 Classic
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Dustin Porth

Dustin Porth
Editor

I started my studies to become a technology journalist in 2019. Besides writing a few articles for our student newspaper and for the university magazine "technikjournal", I also wrote IT articles for a blog and then joined tvfindr. There I learned to love writing reviews. I am a passionate gamer myself and am interested in everything that has even slightly to do with technology.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing