Kospet Smartwatches: Robust Sporting and Adventure Companion

If you are very active when it comes to sports or simply enjoy spending time outdoors or being surrounded by nature, choosing the right smartwatch is crucial. Above all, a robust design and a long-lasting battery are important considerations. Thankfully, both aspects can be found in watches from Kospet. The company specializes in robust wearables and offers smartwatches such as the Tank X2, Tank X2 Ultra, and Tank S2. Find out what you can expect from these affordable models in this article.

A smartwatch can quickly malfunction when exposed to high temperatures, heavy loads, or hard work, such as in construction. It is critical to pay attention to the so-called military standard certification. For example, there is the MIL-STD-810H, which confirms extremely high resistance. The Tank X2, Tank X2 Ultra, and Tank S2 from Kospet feature such a certification. The company also specializes in the production of such smartwatches (best list) and smartbands from 2018 until today.

Robust smartwatches from Kospet at a glance

The Kospet Tank X2, Tank X2 Ultra, and Tank S2 are particularly interesting timepieces. The wearables cost between $100 and $120, offering a particularly robust housing and a display with "Corning Gorilla Glass 3" protection. Find out more about what they feature below.

Kospet Tank X2

With the Always-on Display activated, the Kospet Tank X2 offers a battery life of up to 3 days and up to 44 days in standby mode. / © Kospet

A 1.64-inch AMOLED display adorns the smartband, which is encased in a robust steel housing. There are physical aluminum buttons on the side to operate the watch. While the smart functions are rather limited, letting you primarily answer calls or read messages, the Tank X2 shines with over 170 sports modes. These include a swimming efficiency test and a route tracker.

Affiliate offer Kospet Tank X2

In addition to the aforementioned military standard, the smartwatch is touted to offer a battery life of up to 44 days in standby mode and up to three days with the Always-on Display activated. The Tank X2 is also IP69K waterproof, allowing you to dive up to 50 meters with it. Of course, the wearable device also has tracking functions and various sensors to analyze your heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep rhythm. Currently retailing for $99.99 directly from the Kospet store, this is quite the bargain.

Kospet Tank X2 Ultra

The Kospet Tank X2 Ultra offers up to 5 ATM water resistance. / © Kospet

The Ultra version has many similarities to the “standard” X2. In addition to the full metal chassis and 1.64-inch display, the safety certification and maximum battery life are also identical. The smart functions and over 170 sports modes also do not differ. The primary difference lies in the sensor technology used. The Ultra version also offers you a barometer, altimeter, and satellite-based GPS.

Affiliate offer Kospet Tank X2 Ultra

The smartband also offers training run recording and a built-in compass. This ensures nothing stands in the way of your participation in any outdoor activities. If you also suffer from problems such as high blood pressure, the Tank X2 Ultra will inform you of abnormally high heart rates or low blood oxygen levels. Like the Kospet Tank X2, you can get the watch in the Kospet store for $119.99. It also comes with a two-year manufacturer's warranty.

Kospet Tank S2

The Kospet Tank S2 is available in various colors—including pink. / © Kospet

The Tank S2 is similar to the X2 Ultra. However, the design is much more reminiscent of a smartwatch than a smartband. Here, too, you have numerous fitness functions at your disposal and additional functions such as the built-in compass. Kospet relies on a 1.32-inch AMOLED display for the Tank S2. Additional functions such as menstrual cycle tracking and SpO2 analysis are also included.

Affiliate offer Kospet S2

Battery life is also slightly longer and is said to last up to 52 days in standby mode. Thanks to a dual-band 6 satellite positioning system (as described by the manufacturer), you should always know exactly where you are. You also have the choice of four different colors: White, pink, green, and black. The smartwatch is available in the manufacturer's online store for $119.99 a pop.

What do you think of Kospet's smartwatches? Are the more robust models interesting? Please let us know in the comments!

This article is part of a collaboration between nextpit and Kospet. This collaboration has no influence on nextpit's editorial opinion.