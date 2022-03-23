Make your kids enjoy reading with this Kindle deal at Amazon

Want to take the kids out of Twitch or YouTube, and wish they liked reading more? Then check this Amazon deal on the Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition, with a 28% discount over the regular price. This special version of the best-selling e-reader offers months of battery life, a protection case, and more.

TL;DR

Amazon is discounting the Kids edition of its Kindle Paperwhite e-reader.

The model includes a 2-year guarantee, a protection cover, and 1 year of the Kids+ subscription.

The e-reader is down from the original $159.99 to $114.99.

The Kids edition also includes thousands of books and audiobooks with the included 1-year subscription for the Amazon Kids+ plan, with curated content geared towards kids and teenagers.

Why choose the Kindle Paperwhite Kids?

Besides all the Kids content, the e-reader is the same award-winning, best-selling e-book reader, with sunlight readability, battery life that is measured in weeks - 10, according to Amazon - and easy access to one of the biggest digital book stores in the world.

The Paperwhite Kids edition comes with a case and curated content / © Amazon

The Kindle is strictly an e-reader, without apps, streaming services, or other distractions, and even includes a special typeface (font) designed for readers with dyslexia.

Content can be managed by using the Parent Dashboard app, where parents can set age filters, check history and reading habits. Besides that, it is waterproof and the Kids edition is covered by a 2-year worry-free guarantee by Amazon.

With the discount, the Kids edition is only $10 over the regular Kindle Paperwhite, which in the end is less than the price of the cover if bought separately.

