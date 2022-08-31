Extra brainy: JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds boast world's first smart charging case

JBL, which is owned by Harman, introduced two new noise cancelling headphones today. Refreshing its premium series are the Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds with a touch display casing and the Tour One M2 over-ear headphones. The two pairs of wearables boast the latest Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity setting, adaptive ANC, and spatial audio.

JBL's Tour Pro 2 earbuds feature adaptive ANC, spatial audio, and Bluetooth 5.3 LE. / © JBL / Screenshot by Nextpit

World's first smart charging case for TWS

The audio brand says its Tour Pro 2 buds are the world's first TWS with a smart charging case. Users can take advantage of the 1.45-inch touch screen at the front which can show notifications on top of the basic music controls and mode selections. According to JBL, this removes the need to look at your smartphone when receiving calls and messages. Additionally, the stem-based earphones use capacitive controls if you prefer adjusting playbacks right from your ears.

In terms of noise-cancelling performance, the new Tour Pro 2 earphones come with a total of 6 microphones which are paired with large 10mm sound drivers. There is also an ambient mode available on JBL's wireless earbuds like on the newly launched Anker's Soundcore Space A40 TWS. More importantly, JBL is adding the more efficient Bluetooth 5.3 LE along with the custom Spatial Audio function on both Tour headsets.

Almost similar battery for the Tour One M2 headphones

Battery life on the Tour Pro 2 is rated up to 40 hours using the smart charging case. On the other hand, JBL's Tour One M2 headphones get up to 50 hours of playback or equivalent of 30 hours battery life with ANC turned on. Surprisingly, this is almost unchanged compared to the original Tour One.

JBL Tour One M2 headphones offer up to 50 hours or playback / © JBL / Screenshot by Nextpit

The new over-ear headphones now feature slightly polished earcups with minimal chrome accents. Another notable change is in the headband, which is now slimmer. In addition to black, the new gold color is also offered for Tour One M2 and Tour Pro 2.

Pricing and availability

JBL didn't mention what audio codecs are supported by both models. It is safe to assume the Bluetooth LE enables LC3 compatibility. But we will only be able to confirm that suspicion in 2023 when the two headphones are released. Lastly, both have carried over the voice assistants feature from last year's Tour series. As for the pricing, JBL's Tour Pro 2 retails for $249 (€249) while the Tour One M2 is priced at $299 (€299).