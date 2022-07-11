JBL Flip 5: Best price for this waterproof portable speaker is here!

JBL's portable speakers are known to offer the best-sounding experience for a cheap price. Enter JBL Flip 5, it's a no-frills Bluetooth speaker with added waterproof protection. What's better is that it offers improved bass and treble over its predecessor. Surprisingly, the JBL Flip 5 now retails for under $100 from Amazon—a 23% off when you get it today!

TL;DR

Amazon has one of the best deals for the JBL Flip 5 waterproof portable speaker.

Save up to $30 when you buy the JBL Flip 5 today.

The speaker comes with IPX7 waterproof protection and powerful bass.

Like most JBL devices, the Flip 5 is already a proven companion for outdoor activities. You don't need to worry if you're on a sunny beach or attending a pool party. The speaker can withstand depth of up to 3 feet, thanks to its IPX7 water resistance rating. Moreover, it can last up to 12 hours on a single charge which means bringing the USB-C adapter is not always necessary.

What's the advantage of JBL Flip 5 versus Flip 4, other JBL portable speakers?

Aside from the ruggedness, the JBL Flip 5 comes with a more powerful output of 20 watts compared to the 16 watts of the Flip 4. According to JBL, both the loudness and bass are significantly better on this version. The latter is possible because the company has able to equip it with a racetrack shaped driver found on premium alternatives. More importantly, users can link the Flip 5 to other JBL speakers wirelessly via Party Boost for a crank up level.

JBL Flip 5 is made from toughened housing and it's available in 11 different colors / © JBL

In terms of design, JBL has kept the form to be compact and easy to carry. The speaker itself only weighs 540 grams despite the larger battery and sound driver. Its housing is made from toughened rubber while the speaker grill is wrapped durable fabric material. There are a total of 11 colorways to choose from including the new white finish and a camouflage edition.

Are you looking for a portable speaker this year? Or perhaps upgrading your flimsy old one? Do you think JBL's Flip 5 portable waterproof speaker is the answer to that? Let us know.