JBL Charge 5 is a Hard to Miss Outdoor Speaker with this 28% Off

If you're looking for an outdoor portable wireless Bluetooth speaker that does not dent your pocket, you're in luck, as the JBL Charge 5 has returned to a near record low on Amazon. Right now, it is listed for $129, which is down $50 (28 percent) from the original price of $179. While it's not the best price, it's still very close.

Even better, all finishes of the speaker are offered for the same discounted price during this sale. This includes the camouflage that our colleague reviewed as well as the teal, red, pink, and black, among others.

Affiliate offer JBL Charge 5

Why the JBL Charge 5 is a favorite Bluetooth speaker

The JBL Charge 5 (review) is liked for many good reasons. One of which is that it is rugged for outdoor use, thanks to the IP67 dust and water resistance certification. It means you can bring them in pool party without minding it dropping in the water. Plus, its USB ports are well secured with rubber covers.

The JBL Charge 5 have USB-A and USB-C connections. / © nextpit

Like with other great JBL speakers, the JBL Charge 5 outputs powerful sound with prominent bass enough to fill large rooms or open spaces. You can also adjust some audio parameters from the equalizer in the mobile app. Additionally, you can pair it with multiple JBL speakers through PartyBoost for even stronger and immersive output.

JBL Charge 5 comes in a variety of finishes including a camouflage. / © nextpit

The JBL Charge 5 has a solid battery life as well, making it an ideal Bluetooth speaker for short trips. From a full charge, it lasts up to 20 hours depending on the volume level. More importantly, the speaker act as a powerbank which is nifty to charge your phones and other accessories.

Are you looking to buy the JBL Charge 5 now that it has gone cheaper? Which colorway are you choosing? Hit us up in the comments.