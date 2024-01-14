Hot topics

Jackery's Lightest Explorer 300 Plus Solar Generator Gets 20% Off

If you're planning heading for outdoor trips this upcoming spring, you might be needing a handy power station as your back-up generator. The great news is that you could start shopping early as some popular ones are on sale today. For instance, Jackery's latest Explorer 300 Plus is now down to as low as $239 and with up to $100 savings offered on Amazon.

Particularly, the standalone Jackery Explorer 300 Plus gets a solid $60 reduction from $299, putting it at its best price of $239. The other option with a 40 watts solar charging panel is also part of the ongoing sale. This has dropped to $299, which is a $100 less from the usual price of $399.

Why the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus is popular among campers and photographers 

The Jackery Explorer 300 Plus is the lightest solar generator of the company to date. The device tips the scale at 8.3 lbs (3.7 kg), which is suitable for one-handed carry if you're trekking in the woods or canyons. Plus, it is fairly a new product as it was launched only a few months back and comes with the latest features, including a smart management via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and a robust LFP battery for extended life span.

Jackery Explorer 300 Plus
Jackery's Explorer 300 Plus comes with a full-sized AC socket, USB-C and USB-A ports, and a car port. / © Jackery

In terms of actual usage, the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus gets a 288 Wh battery cell capacity, enough to recharge a camera or a smartphone for more than a dozen times. The unit also features fast charging USB ports with a 100 W USB-C input and output. There is also a single AC socket in addition to a 12 V car port to accommodate appliances or tools with up to 600 watts peak output rating.

Jackery's Explorer 300 Plus gets flexible and quick charging as well. You can refill its juice through wall, car for DC, USB-C, or solar charging.

What do you think of the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus deal? Does it appear like a compelling purchase at this current rate? Share with us your answers in the comments.

