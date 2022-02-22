Get one of the best compact earbuds for only $99.99

Looking for a compact TWS (true wireless) earphone to use with your smartphone, computer or smart TV? So check BestBuy's deal on the Jabra Elite Active 75t. The Danish brand earbuds are one of the best models in the market.

Designed to be used in almost all environments, the Elite Active 75t is a pair of compact earbuds with ANC (active noise cancelation), good battery life, and sound quality.

Jabra is already well-known for its earphones and headphones, and the Elite Active 75t offers a good balance between price and performance in their product range.

The Elite Active 75t avoids following the Apple AirPods design, not extending itself outside the ears. Despite that, it manages to pack four microphones, not only for your voice and video calls but also to power the ANC feature.

Regarding battery life, the Active 75t runs for up to 5.5 hours, reaching up to 28 hours with ANC off and considering the charge from the accompanying case. The case features a USB-C connection, that offers one hour of runtime with only a 15-minute charge.

Other special features include being able to pair the buds with two devices, call controls on the earbuds, and an IP57 protection rating for rain and dust.

Which is your favorite TWS earbud? Let us know in the comments below!