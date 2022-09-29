iRobot launches Roomba Combo j7+ vacuum with retractable mopper

From anti-tangle to pet poop-detecting feature, vacuum makers never run out of ideas. Similarly, iRobot wants to make a mark of its name on the hard floors. The new iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ is launched equipped with an auto mopper and aims to have a true 2-in-1 robot vacuum title.

TL;DR

iRobot launches Roomba Combo j7+ with fully retractable mopper.

The Roomba Combo j7+ has an auto-empty dock.

iRoboto's Roomba Combo j7+ sells for $1099.

iRobot's Roomba Combo j7+ is an upgraded version of last year's Roomba j7+ robot vacuum. The "Combo" moniker indicates that it's more than just suctioning that dirt and dust but also a true robot mopper. The device comes with a mop pad attached to the retractable arms that deploy or hide the pad when needed. It works by detecting hard surfaces to enable the mopper and then retracts back before stepping into rugs and carpets.

AI tech that recognizes up to 80 objects

The Roomba Combo j7+ features PrecisionVision Navigation which allows it to recognize and avoid obstacles ranging from pet poop to cords and shoelaces. Moreover, its laser-based AI navigation is also used in mapping rooms and provides recommendations for extended cleaning zones.

The iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner comes with a retractable mopper. / © Screenshot by: NextPit

Additionally, the robot vacuum runs on the latest iRobot OS 5.0 and is eligible for future software upgrades. Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smart home platforms are supported on top of the 600 voice commands. Furthermore, iRobot doubles down on its privacy and customer data protection. The brand says it is pursuing a TÜV SÜD Cyber Security Mark for the Roomba Combo j7+.

Roomba Combo j7+ dock features and pricing

Like most robot vacuum cleaners, the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ gets an auto-empty dock called Clean Base that can hold dirt for up to 60 days. However, it lacks self-clean and water refilling functions that are found from other bundled docks like on the Xiaomi Mijia All-Round 1S robot cleaner.

iRobot is already selling the Roomba Combo j7+ for $1099 on their website and will start shipping on October 4th. The 2-in-1 vacuum and mopper is heading to other markets like Canada and Europe, too, starting next month.

What are your thoughts on robot vacuums getting more intelligent and capable? Will they fully takeover household cleaning in the future? Let us know your thoughts.