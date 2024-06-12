Hot topics

Which is the best iPhone in 2024? We compare Apple's new iPhone 15 series with the existing iPhone lineup and also take a look into the future. Which is the right iPhone for you? We help you choose between the iPhone 15 (Plus), iPhone 15 Pro (Max), iPhone 14 and more,

The iPhone 15 series is Apple's latest iPhone generation. Unveiled on September 12, 2023, the new lineup continues the 2022 series and consists of the following smartphones: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as well as iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As usual, Apple also keeps some older models in the iPhone catalog. In the coming months, you can still buy the following predecessor models directly from Apple: the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, the iPhone 13, and the iPhone SE 3 from 2022. The mini model is thus finally discontinued.

Here we present you the different iPhone models in detail. Use the links in the table of contents to find the respective device you are interested in.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: from $999 to $1,599

  Pro model 2023 Pro Max model 2023
Product
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
MSRP from $999 from $1,199
Image
Apple iPhone 15 Pro product image
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max product image
Reviews
Read the iPhone 15 Pro review
Read the iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Nature Titanium
Display Super Retina XDR display
6.1" all-screen OLED display
2556 x 1179 pixels at 460 ppi
120 Hz refresh rate
Dynamic Island		 Super Retina XDR Display
6.7-inch all-screen OLED display
2796 x 1290 pixels at 460 ppi
120 Hz refresh rate
Dynamic Island
SoC Apple A17 Pro (3 nm)
Storage 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB
microSD
Main camera 48 MP | F1.78 aperture | 2.44 µm pixels | 24 mm focal length | sensor-shift OIS
Ultra-wide angle 12 MP | F2.2 aperture | 1.4µm | 13 mm focal length | Macro
Telephoto lens 12 MP | F2.8 | 77 mm focal length | 3x optical zoom | sensor-shift OIS 12 MP | F2.8 | 120 mm focal length | 5x optical zoom | sensor-shift OIS
Selfie 12 MP | F1.9 aperture | autofocus
Battery life Video playback: 23 hours
Video (streaming): 20 hours
Audio playback: 75 hours		 Video playback: 29 hours
Video (streaming): 25 hours
Audio playback: 95 hours
Fast charging 20 W (cable)
15 W (MagSafe)
7.5 W (Qi)
Robustness IP68, Ceramic Shield, titanium frame
Connectivity eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, Satellite
Dimensions and weight 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm | 187 g 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm | 221 g
Offers

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the first Apple smartphones with a new material selection. The company replaces the stainless-steel frame of the old Pro models with a titanium chassis here.

Compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the latest flagships have become 19 g lighter as a result. Another change to the case: Apple has replaced the DND slider with an action button that you can assign with numerous features, from flashlight to voice memo.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro
The titanium case of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro (Max) looks really classy in the four different colors. / © Apple

Under the luxurious hood, the iPhone 15 Pro (Max) houses the new Apple A17 Pro. The new SoC is the first in the industry to be manufactured in the 3 nm process and is supposed to make a huge leap forward in performance—among other things.

To back the performance claims, a number of console games had ports announced for the mobile phone, with AAA titles such as Assassin's Creed: Mirage, Death Stranding, and Resident Evil Village running locally on the iPhone 15 Pro models—without cloud gaming.

The main camera again has 48 megapixels, but this time with slightly larger sensors. The ultra-wide-angle camera gets an improved macro mode, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a new telephoto camera. Unlike the well-known 3x telephoto in the iPhone 14 Pro (Max) and iPhone 15 Pro, there is now a 5x zoom.

Traditional "bento box" infographic with the iPhone 15 Pro features
Here is an overview of the most important key data of the new iPhone 15 Pro models. / © Apple

In video mode, both iPhones now offer ProRes with 4K60—and can also record directly to external storage media via the new USB-C port (yay!). LOG video and the ACES color system are also supported. And yes, fittingly for the Apple Vision Pro, the new iPhones also can record stereoscopic 3D video using the ultra-wide and main cameras.

Another bummer: the bigger Pro iPhone is more expensive than its predecessors at launch. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max at $1,199.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: from $799 to $1,199

  Base model 2023 Plus model 2023
Product
Apple iPhone 15
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
MSRP from $799 from $899
Image
Apple iPhone 15 product image
Apple iPhone 15 Plus product image
Reviews
Read the iPhone 15 review
Read the iPhone 15 Plus review
Colors Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black
Display Super Retina XDR display
6.1" all-screen OLED display
2556 x 1179 pixels at 460 ppi
60 Hz refresh rate
Dynamic Island		 Super Retina XDR Display
6.7" All-Screen OLED Display
2796 x 1290 pixels at 460 ppi
60 Hz refresh rate
Dynamic Island
SoC Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
Memory 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB
microSD
Main camera 48 MP | F1.6 aperture | 2.0 µm pixels | sensor-shift OIS
Ultra-wide angle 12 MP | F2.4 aperture | 13 mm focal length
Telephoto lens not available
Selfie 12 MP | F1.9 aperture | autofocus
Battery life Video playback: 20 hours Video
(streaming): 16 hours
Audio playback: 80 hours		 Video playback: 26 hours Video
(streaming): 20 hours
Audio playback: 100 hours
Fast charging 20 W (cable)
15 W (MagSafe)
7.5 W (Qi)
Robustness IP68, Ceramic Shield, aluminum frame
Connectivity eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, satellite
Dimensions and weight 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80 mm | 171 g 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.80 mm | 201 g
Offers

What Apple started in 2022 continued in 2023: The standard iPhones lag a generation behind in terms of SoCs. Accordingly, the iPhone 15 (Plus) is equipped with the Apple A16 SoC from the iPhone 14 Pro (Max).

The SoC manufactured in the 4 nm process is still absolutely competitive in 2024 in any case. However, the console-level AAA games announced for the iPhone 15 Pro phones won't be compatible with the regular iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 15 Colors
While the iPhone 15 doesn't get a titanium chassis, it does get a new matte material on the back. / © Apple

Dynamic Island has also made the jump from the Pro models to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. However, this does not apply to all display features: ProMotion with a 120 Hz refresh rate is still reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro.

The camera has also been upgraded from the Pro drawer. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus now also offer 48 MP in the main camera and thus a lossless 2x zoom to 12-megapixel image resolution. This is a really welcome upgrade, as the standard iPhones were comparatively weak in their price range, especially when it came to zoom.

iPhone 15: Highlights
The iPhone 15 (Plus) has inherited quite a few features from 2022's Pro models. / © Apple.

When it comes to pricing: The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have the same MSRP as their predecessors at their market launch. The iPhone 15 starts at $799, the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: from $999 to $1,199

  Base model 2022 Plus model 2022
Product Apple iPhone 14 Apple iPhone 14 Plus
MSRP from $699 (originally $799) from $799 (orig. $899)
Image
iPhone 14 von vorne und hinten
iPhone 14 Plus von vorne und hinten
Reviews
Read the iPhone 14 review
Read the iPhone 14 Plus review
Colors Blue, Purple, Yellow, Midnight, Polaris, Product(Red)
Display Super Retina XDR Display
6.1" all-screen OLED display
2532 x 1170 pixels at 460 ppi
60 Hz refresh rate		 Super Retina XDR Display
6.7" All-Screen OLED Display
2778 x 1284 pixels at 458 ppi
60 Hz refresh rate
SoC Apple A15 (5 nm)
Storage 128, 256 and 512 GB
microSD
Main camera 12 MP, F1.5 aperture | 24 mm focal length | sensor-shift OIS
Ultra-wide angle 12 MP, F2.4 aperture
Telephoto lens not available
Selfie 12 MP | F1.9 aperture | autofocus
Battery life Video playback: 20 hours
Video (streaming): 16 hours
Audio playback: 80 hours		 Video playback: 26 hours
Video (streaming): 20 hours
Audio playback: 100 hours
Fast charging 20 W (cable)
15 W (MagSafe)
7.5 W (Qi)
Robustness IP68, Ceramic Shield, aluminum frame
Connectivity eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB
Dimensions and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.80 mm | 172 g 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80 mm | 203 g
Offers

Due to the low interest in the mini variant, Apple opted for a new strategy for the standard iPhone 14 series models in 2022: Cupertino replaced the 5.4-inch mini variant with a Plus variant, with the same 6.7-inch diagonal as the Pro Max model.

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are equipped with the same Apple A15 Bionic as 2021's Pro series. However, Apple says the five-core GPU is eight times faster than the previous generation. Both models are of course compatible with 5G.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus
The iPhone 14 Plus could convince in the nextpit test. / © nextpit

Apart from the difference in display size between the Vanilla and the Plus models, the specs are essentially identical: Both displays have a refresh rate of 60 Hz, can reach a maximum brightness (peak) of 1,200 nits, and retain the classic notch that has become an Apple trademark.

As for the camera module, buyers of the non-Pro models will have to do without the telephoto lens. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, come with the new Action Mode and an improved camera setup.

Here we see a dual camera module, led by a new 12 MP main lens. The sensor is larger compared to the previous generation, with a pixel size of 1.9 µm. The ultra-wide-angle camera also has a 12 MP sensor, about which Apple has not given any further details so far.

Not in the mood for long reviews? Then first take a look at our comparison between the iPhone 14 (Plus) and the iPhone 14 Pro (Max).

iPhone 13 and iPhone SE 3 (2022): from $429 to $599

  Base model 2021 Current SE model
Product Apple iPhone 13 Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022)
MSRP from $599 (originally $799) from $429
Image
Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Reviews
Read the iPhone 13 review
Read the iPhone SE 2022 review
Colors Green, Rosé, Blue, Midnight, Polaris, Product(Red) Polar star, Midnight, Product(Red)
Display Super Retina XDR Display
6.1" All-Screen OLED Display
2532 x 1170 pixels at 460 ppi
60 Hz refresh rate		 Retina HD Display
4.7-inch widescreen IPS LCD
1334 x 750 pixels at 326 ppi
60 Hz refresh rate
SoC Apple A15 (5 nm)
Storage 128, 256, and 512 GB 64, 128, and 256 GB
microSD
Main camera 12 MP, F1.6 aperture | 24 mm focal length | sensor-shift OIS 12 MP, F1.8 aperture | 24 mm focal length | OIS
Ultra-wide angle 12 MP, F2.4 aperture not available
Telephoto lens not available
Selfie 12 MP | F2.2 aperture 7 MP | F2.2 aperture
Battery life Video playback: 19 hours
Video (streaming): 15 hours
Audio playback: 75 hours		 Video playback: 15 hours
Video (streaming): 10 hours
Audio playback: 50 hours
Fast charging 20 W (cable)
15 W (MagSafe)
7.5 W (Qi)		 20 W (cable)
7.5W (Qi)
 
Robustness IP68, Ceramic Shield, aluminum frame IP67, aluminum frame
Connectivity eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, UWB eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0
Dimensions and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm | 174 g 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm | 144 g
Offers

Finally, we come to the entry-level iPhones in Apple's portfolio. The company has officially retired the iPhone 13 mini, but the iPhone SE 3 from 2022 remains in the portfolio instead, which has a few similarities, but also many differences to the iPhone 13.

First, the similarities: The Apple A15, which is manufactured in the 5-nm process, takes care of the drive here as well as there. But that's almost it for the similarities.

The iPhone SE 3 from 2022 is the last smartphone with a home button on the front. Accordingly, the display of 4.7 inches is significantly smaller than in the iPhone 13 (6.1 inches). The resolution and pixel density of larger panels are also much better—and unlike all other current iPhones with their OLED displays, the iPhone SE still relies on an IPS LCD panel.

NextPit's Ben between the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 2022
The iPhone 13 mini (left) is retired, Apple keeps the iPhone SE 2022 (right) in its portfolio. / © nextpit

You can read more details in the review of the iPhone 13 and the review of the iPhone SE (2022).

With Ceramic Shield glass over the display and IP68, the iPhone 13 is also a bit more resistant than the iPhone SE 2022, which is only protected according to IP67.

Wireless charging and MagSafe are not found on the smallest iPhone, nor is UWB, which is enormously practical for AirTags (see review). The camera features a dual camera and a single camera, whereas the iPhone 13 also has the edge in the main camera with Sensor-Shift OIS.

Other alternatives: iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: from $999 to $1,599

  Pro model 2022 Pro Max model 2022
Product
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
MSRP from $999 from $1,099
Image
Apple iPhone 14 Pro product image
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max product image
Reviews
to the test of the iPhone 14 Pro
to the review of the iPhone 14 Pro Max
Colors Dark purple, gold, silver, space black
Display Super Retina XDR display
6.1" all-screen OLED display
2556 x 1179 pixels at 460 ppi
120 Hz refresh rate
Dynamic Island		 Super Retina XDR Display
6.7-inch all-screen OLED display
2796 x 1290 pixels at 460 ppi
120 Hz refresh rate
Dynamic Island
SoC Apple A16 (4 nm)
Storage 128, 256, 512, and 1024 GB
microSD
Main camera 48 MP | F1.6 aperture | 2.0 µm pixels | sensor-shift OIS
Ultra-wide angle 12 MP | F2.4 aperture | 13 mm focal length
Telephoto lens not available
Selfie 12 MP | F1.9 aperture | autofocus
Battery life Video playback: 23 hours
Video (streaming): 20 hours
Audio playback: 75 hours		 Video playback: 29 hours
Video (streaming): 25 hours
Audio playback: 95 hours
Fast charging 20 W (cable)
15 W (MagSafe)
7.5 W (Qi)
Robustness IP68, Ceramic Shield, aluminum frame
Connectivity eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB
Dimensions and weight 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85 mm | 206 g 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85 mm | 240 g
Offers

Apple removed the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max from the official portfolio with the introduction of the iPhone 15 series.

However, that does not mean that the smartphones are not still available from third-party providers—and still represent a really powerful option in 2024. Therefore, we do not want to withhold the two models from you here.

As in 2021, the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models only differ in screen size and battery capacity. Nevertheless, there are many differences compared to the basic models of the iPhone 14 series. For example, only the Pro models feature Apple's A16 SoC, which also made it into the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in 2023.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro
The iPhone 14 Pro convinced us with 4.5 out of 5 stars in the test. / © nextpit

The iPhone 14 Pro models were the first new iPhones to feature the pill-shaped notch called Dynamic Island, which Apple uses to house the 12-MP TrueDepth front camera and Face ID sensors. Apple says this solution takes up 30 percent less screen space than the classic notch.

As for the software, the Dynamic Island displays on-screen animations for notifications, alerts, and other contextual information. Both models now also exclusively offer an Always-on Display screen.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Dynamic Display
On the 14 Pro series, the notch on the screen has been changed—and is now called Dynamic Island. / © Apple

There was a quality leap in the camera module compared to the previous year's models. There is a brand-new sensor on the back of the Pro models. The main camera now offers 48 MP instead of 12 MP and comes with a quad-pixel system that enables 4-in-1 pixel binning. There is also a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens that enables macro shots and a 12 MP telephoto lens on board.

On the video side, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max can shoot in ProRes and benefit from a new Action mode that stabilizes video and compensates for camera movement. ProRAW support and a LiDAR sensor are also only available in the Pro models.

The next generation: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 15 was only a few days old and there were already rumors about its successor, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. And we might also see an iPhone Ultra in the next generation.

We might also see the first iPhone with a quad-camera in 2024—and a return to the vertical camera design at Apple. The Ultra model would then probably have a periscope camera with super zoom—and would have two telephoto cameras, similar to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra or the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. A real Ultra.

Appe iPhone 12
Will Apple return to the old camera design for the iPhone 16—like here for the iPhone 12? In any case, four cameras would fit into the array. / © nextpit

There could also be a revolution in the display in 2024. For the first time in many years, Apple could deviate from its standard sizes of 6.1 and 6.7 inches and enlarge the screens on the Pro iPhones while simultaneously making the display edges smaller.

There are also increasing reports that the iPhone 16 will come with an MLA display, i.e. a microlens array above the panel. And who knows: Maybe the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will finally get ProMotion displays with 120 Hz.

iOS 17: finally officially available!

Originally announced on June 5, 2023, iOS 17 was publically available with the iPhone 15 launch on September 18, 2023. Some of the most interesting features of iOS 17 include improved accessibility, privacy updates to "Find My," and revisions to apps like FaceTime, Messages, and Phone.

Apple has also introduced a new feature for sharing contacts via AirDrop called "NameDrop," a smart display mode for the iPhone's lock screen, and other improvements. To learn about all the highlights of the new iOS 17, I invite you to take a look at our iOS 17 guide.

A summary of what's new in Apple's iOS 17.
An overview of what's new in Apple's iOS 17. / © Apple

After the initial launch of the iOS 17 system, further updates fixed bugs and added features such as spatial video recording and better telephoto focusing on the iPhone 15 Pro models, official support for Qi2 charging on older generation iPhones, application side-loading and third-party app stores in the EU, and more.

iOS 18: Not coming until spring 2024

A little over a year after unveiling iOS 17, Apple once again used its WWDC stage to announce the new features coming to iOS 18, along with the release of the first developer beta. While the stable release is expected to come only in the spring, with the launch of the iPhone 16 family, adventurous users can already test the future release.

Earlier iPhone models

Which iPhone generation introduced Touch ID? Or "Dynamic Island?" When did Apple do away with the headphone jack? And when did Antennagate happen? Join us on a journey through the iPhone's past in the following iPhone history overview:

Apple iPhone: model overview

Year Models Highlights
2024

iPhone 16
(to be confirmed)
  • Apple Intelligence
2023 iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Standard models get the Dynamic Island and SoC of the iPhone 14 Pro
  • Pro models with titanium case, Pro Max for the first time with 5x telephoto camera
2022 iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • The return of the Plus variant to the series, resulting on the cancellation of the mini variant.
  • Pill-shaped notch called Dynamic Island on the Pro models.
  • Always-on Display and Satellite Emergency calls land on the iPhones.
  • Action Mode for video capture.
2022 iPhone SE (2022)
  • Relaunched 2022 SE model with an updated version.
  • Kept the predecessor’s design with TouchID and supports 5G connectivity now.
  • Shares most of the iPhone 13’s technology, including the SoC.
2021 iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • 120Hz display on Pro models.
  • Cinematic mode for video capture.
  • Up to 1 TB of storage on Pro models.
2020
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • All models offer 5G support.
  • All models are equipped with OLED displays.
  • The MagSafe standard introduced.
  • First "mini" model.
2020 iPhone SE (2020)
  • Relaunched 2016 SE model with an updated version.
  • iPhone 8-inspired design with TouchID.
  • Shares most of the iPhone 11's technology, including the SoC.
2019
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • The iPhone Pro model revealed for the very first time.
  • Ultra-wide angle cameras in all models.
  • NightSight night mode included.
  • Charger and headphones are no longer included with each purchase.
2018 iPhone XR
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
  • The entire range sports a new design.
  • The iPhone XS and XS Max sport dual cameras.
  • The first iPhones to feature the new U1 chip.
2017 iPhone X
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
  • Glass back and wireless charging support.
  • iPhone X to feature a "borderless" OLED display.
  • FaceID replaces TouchID (iPhone X).
  • First iPhones equipped with True Tone display.
  • "Bionic" chip used for the first time.
2016 iPhone 7
iPhone 7 Plus
  • No more 3.5 mm jack port.
  • Splashproof certification.
  • Dual camera for bokeh (iPhone 7 Plus).
  • A10 Fusion SoC powers the smartphone.
2016 iPhone SE
  • The first SE model!
  • Shares design and dimensions from iPhone 5s.
  • Mainly includes technology from the iPhone 6s.
2015 iPhone 6s
iPhone 6s Plus
  • 3D Touch display.
  • 4K video recording supported for the very first time.
  • 12-megapixel camera.
  • Rose gold color variant.
2014 iPhone 6
iPhone 6 Plus
  • One iPhone with two display sizes (4.7- and 5.5-inches).
  • NFC module and Apple Pay (U.S. only).
  • Bend-gate affair.
2013 iPhone 5s
iPhone 5c
  • Two iPhone models were introduced for the very first time.
  • Introduction of Touch ID (on the iPhone 5s only).
  • Slow motion mode & TrueTone flash (iPhone 5s only).
  • The iPhone 5c is the iPhone 5s lite: unpopular plastic back armed with iPhone 5 technology.
2012 iPhone 5
  • The first iPhone released with the Lightning port.
  • LTE support.
  • New "EarPods" included.
  • Switched to Nano SIM.
2011 iPhone 4s
  • First iPhone with Siri virtual assistant.
  • Better antenna design.
  • Full HD video recording.
  • Wi-Fi hotspot feature.
2010 iPhone 4
  • Entirely new design.
  • Retina display.
  • Selfie camera.
  • Antenna-gate ("You're holding it wrong!").
2009 iPhone 3GS
  • Better camera (3 megapixels).
  • Improved video recording capability (480p @ 30 fps).
  • Faster CPU (ARM Cortex A8 @ 600 MHz).
  • Integrated compass.
2008 iPhone 3G
  • Mobile Internet via UMTS.
  • GPS.
2007 iPhone
  • The first iPhone!
  • Capacitive touch-screen display.
  • Introduction of apps and the Apple App Store.

Did we forget anything? Do you have any suggestions or feedback for us? We look forward to your comments!

This article was updated in June 2024 with the announcements from WWDC. Comments before the article was updated were kept and thus may be out of context.

