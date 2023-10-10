Stop the iPhone 15 Pro from Overheating with Spigen Cryo Case at 65% Off

Apple's new A17 Pro chip on the iPhone 15 Pro Max delivers incredible processing power in gaming and intensive tasks. But there maybe instances the chip would produce excessive temperature, subsequently overheating the iPhone . If you're looking for a way to control the heat, Spigen's Cryo Armor case could be the answer, which sees a whopping 65% off on this Prime Day .

Both of the two variants of the Spigen Cryo Armor that are designed for the iPhone 15 Pro Max are on sale during the 2-day sale event. The Cryo Blue further falls to $23 from the previous discounted price of $30. Likewise, the red option is also exclusively discounted for Amazon Prime members at $24.

But if you like them even at lower prices, you can apply a coupon at checkout that takes off another 5 percent from each case, dropping both options to $22.

How does the Spigen Cryo Armor case keeps your iPhone 15 Pro Max cool

What makes the Spigen Cryo case great for the iPhone 15 Pro Max (hands-on) is how it absorbs heat coming from the handset. Then there's the ventilated panel in honeycomb design that effectively channels the heat going to the surrounding and reducing the temperature. In total, the case could dissipate up to 1.2º F (17º C) of heat.

Additionally, the Cryo case also adds military-grade protection to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. There is a raised lip around the display and camera edging while the corners get air cushion layers, making the case drop proof from waist height. As with the buttons, they fully covered as well, while provisions for interfaces are precisely fitted.

The only gripe for the Spigen Cryo case is that it still supports MagSafe wireless charging, but it might not hold firmly as with a standalone case with halo magnets. Otherwise, you might prefer the Spigen Magnetic Mag Armor with extra magnets is also on sale during the event.

Apart from the iPhone accessories, what other Prime deals do you want to be covered? Share with us your suggestions in the comments.