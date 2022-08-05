iPadOS 16 rollout will be delayed

iPadOS 16 will bring some great new features to the Apple tablet. While they were supposed to revolutionize the iPad, these changes could also be the cause of a delay with the release of the new OS. Indeed, according to a new leak by Mark Gurman, Apple could push back the release date of iPadOS 16. The new update would therefore be released later than iOS 16 this year.

Apple revealed iPadOS 16 at WWDC 2022, and this new version is highly anticipated by iPad fans as it brings several important new features. While we were expecting a launch in September as is customary with Apple, where the Cupertino firm may have changed its plan this year. Indeed, based on a new rumor launched by Mark Gurman, iPadOS 16 will be launched a little bit later this year.

iPadOS 16: Delayed release because of unrefined features?

In his latest newsletter, the famous Apple journalist Mark Gurman announced that the manufacturer could delay the release of iOS 16. This delay would be caused by the finalization of selected features such as Stage Manager, which is one of the most awaited novelties in the upcoming Apple OS.

Remember that Stage Manager allows you to group applications that you want to use simultaneously. For example, if you need to transfer text from Safari into a Photoshop image, it is as easy as placing those apps next to each other.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is concerned about the early reviews, especially about the appeal of Stage Manager to iPad users. This is mainly due to the fact that Stage Manager requires an iPad with the M1 chip, so Apple would like to fine-tune its flagship product before releasing its new tablet OS.

In any case, the release of iPadOS would most probably be postponed to October. Apple would like to take advantage of this time frame to release the update at the same time as the new iPad Pro with M2 SoC and the standard iPad armed with a USB-C port.

iPadOS 16 is currently available as a public beta, so you can install it now on your iPad to test out the new features.

