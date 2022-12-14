iPadOS 16.2 features to make your iPad (Pro) a whole lot better

Apple has released iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to the public today. The latest iPad update is not as big as iPadOS 16 which was shipped in October. Nonetheless, it included a few notable additions including the Freeform app and support for external displays with Stage Manager to make your iPad even better.

Similar to the iPadOS 16, this new update is compatible with iPad 5th gen, iPad mini 5th gen, iPad Air 3rd gen, and their later models. The iPadOS 16.2 supports all iPad Pro models too. If you own one of the iPads mentioned, you can check the update availability by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

All-new Freeform app

Freeform was announced first in iPad OS 16, but it is only today that it has arrived on compatible hardware. More than just for taking notes using an Apple Pencil or serving as a digital canvas for your drawings, the app allows many features to make your iPad more productive.

For starters, users can upload a wide range of files everything from audio, video, documents, PDFs, and photos. There is also a library of shapes with more than 700 selections you can customize. Furthermore, the app comes with drag-and-drop capability for other apps like Finder and Camera.

Apple Freeform for iPhones, iPads, and Macs / © Apple

Freeform has real-time cross-collaboration support between iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. Apple says up to 100 collaborators can work on the same project. In addition, these boards are synced in iCloud so you won't risk losing your changes.

Karaoke for iPad tablets

Apple has launched its karaoke version called the Apple Music Sing. It features real-time lyrics and adjustable vocals. The company also gave Apple Music Sing a duet and multi-singer functions.

It is free for Apple Music subscribers and along with the release are new playlists curated by Apple. But the feature is only compatible with iPad 9th gen, iPad Air 4th gen, 11-inch iPad Pro 3rd gen, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 5th gen, and their later models. Additionally, it is available for the latest iPad Mini as well.

Apple Music Sing supports iPhone, iPad, and the new Apple TV 4K / © Apple

Stage Manager gets external display ability

Apple is now only adding external display support for Stage Manager despite the multitasking tool being already available in October. This works on iPad Pro models with the M1 chipset or later where users can utilize monitors as an additional or secondary display.

Anti-tracking AirTag for iPads

First debuted with iPhones, the anti-tracking feature allows to detect unwanted Apple AirTags nearby before notifying the user. The iPadOS 16.2 firmware makes this enabled on iPads too where users can be alerted of detected unknown AirTags.

Other changes on iPadOS 16.2

Beyond the new apps and features, Apple is fixing several security vulnerabilities with previous software versions. More importantly, Advanced Data Protection is now shipping in the US and is planned for other regions in early 2023. Lastly, there are also improvements in the operation and management of the Home app.