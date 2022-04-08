iPads and MacBooks may switch to next-gen OLED screens in 2024

Apple has been utilizing OLED displays on iPhones for years now – but not on its iPads . That seems to change as more reports come in pointing out that Apple will finally use OLED screens on its tablets. We could see the first models with the new display technology in 2024.

TL;DR

The first Apple iPads could use OLED panels in 2024.

Chinese manufacturer, BOE, will supply OLEDs to Apple.

OLED panels could also be used in the new MacBooks.

The latest news suggests that Chinese display maker, BOE, will open a new OLED production line in China dedicated for future iPads and MacBooks according to TheElec. BOE is already supplying Apple with OLED screens for smartphones, but it will also rival the two South Korean display makers, Samsung and LG, in providing OLED for iPads.

Brighter and more efficient OLED displays

Aside from the confirmed OLED displays for iPad and MacBook lineup, BOE is also testing a more advanced technology called two-stack, two emission layers. The new method is said to have big potential when applied to smartphones and larger devices such as tablets and laptops compared to the conventional single stack technology.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ already uses an AMOLED screen! / © NextPit

One of the biggest advantages of double stack OLED panels is its efficiency. BOE estimates that power consumption will be reduced by up to 30% in smartphones if applied correctly. It will make devices thinner as smaller batteries will be sufficient. Another advantage of the new display technology: It is said to be brighter and hence suitable for large devices with wider screens.

It is not sure if this advanced method will be ready for the iPad and MacBooks in 2024. The two-stack OLED panel technology is also not completely new. LG is already providing such screens to car manufacturers – but we're yet to see them in smartphones and tablets.

With OLED displays getting advanced, do you think it is the right time to finally forget LCD panels in smartphones and tablets? Let us know in the comment section.