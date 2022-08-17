Cheap iPad 10th gen could be launched in September after all

Today, two conflicting reports about Apple's 10th-gen iPad have emerged. First, frequent leaker yeux1122 suggests Apple will unveil the budget iPad in October. However, Digitimes, a Taiwanese publication, reported that the Cupertino giant might still be on track to introduce the iPad 2022 next month as production has commenced.

Diving on the first claim, the leaker doubles down by highlighting a Chinese source. It alleges that the 10th generation iPad could be launched alongside the iPad Pro 2022 on the October event of Apple which puts it a month after the iPhone 14 announcement. The reason behind it remains unclear as to why.

Furthermore, the allegation corroborates to the report of iPadOS 16 being delayed until October due to issues with the Stage Manager feature according to analyst Mark Gurman. If to happen, the software availability for Apple's tablets will go in line with its annual iPad/MacBook hardware event for the first time.

On the other hand, Digitimes still expects a September launch window after confirming several factories have started manufacturing Apple's iPad 10th generation. The only issue seen lingering which could affect both the target quantities and scheduled arrival of the tablet are the power restrictions currently imposed by the Chinese government on select regions.

iPad 2022 with a new camera hump and flat sides / © MySmartPrice

Surprising changes on the iPad 10th gen regardless of the launch date

But in terms of specifications, the iPad 2022 is rumored to feature a slightly larger display and a few significant design changes that will be visible on its side and back. In addition, Apple's 10th gen iPad could be powered by an A14 Bionic processor and could add support 5G connectivity, at least for the cellular model. More importantly, it is assumed that Apple will finally remove the custom Lighting port in favor of USB-C while removing the headphone jack.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming iPad 10th gen? Hit us up in the comment section.