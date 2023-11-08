iOS 18 is Too Problematic Forcing Apple to Pause Adding Features

Apple released iOS 17 to iPhones not so long ago. And while the update added monumental enhancements, right from the start, it was also riddled with many bugs and issues that are continued to be addressed. As a result, Apple seemingly stopped adding new features with next year's iOS 18 and has focused on ironing out the performance of the upcoming software.

Although we're still several months away from the preview of iOS 18, that doesn't mean we're not getting any relevant updates about the software. Bloomberg's prolific Mark Gurman is now reporting that Apple has prioritized fixing the bugs in the first developed version of iOS 18 that started last week.

It added that the iPhone-maker was supposed to start with the next development stage of iOS 18 where it should introduce more features. However, it was discovered from their recent review that the first version generated numerous bugs affecting the overall firmware quality.

Accordingly, this was enough reason for Apple's software executives to decide and implement a week of solely eliminating the pesky issues and cleaning the thing out. It was said that the Cupertino tech firm plans to lift the stoppage by this week and continue with its second development stage at the same time.

In addition to iOS 18, both watchOS 11 and macOS 15, which are updates to watchOS 10 and macOS Sonoma, respectively, are also impacted with a comparable number of concerning issues. However, the work for the two platforms is believed to be in parallel with iOS 18 and should be continued anytime this week.

Whether the current roadblock will delay the release date of iOS 18 is unclear. Apple is expected to announce the software at the next WWDC in June 2024 while the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro should boot based on it. Aside from the ChatGPT-like or generative AI capabilities, very little is known about the new features of iOS 18.

Do you think Apple has not made enough effort to fully bake its software recently? And how's your experience with iOS 17 so far? Shoot us with your answers down in the comment section.