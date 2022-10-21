iOS 16.1 update: What's new and when can you download it?

Alongside the recent iPad hardware and iPadOS 16 announcements, Apple managed to share the details and release date of iOS 16.1. The next big software update aims to add more features to compatible iPhone models. Here's when you can download the update.



Apple announces the release date of iOS 16.1.

The update is available starting on October 24th.

iOS 16.1 adds several features such as Live Activities.

Even before the availability of iOS 16.0, Apple has been testing several beta builds of version point one, which includes the live activities and support for the Matter smart home standard, among others. The Cupertino company is now scheduled to deliver these new features and improvements on a public build next week.

When will iOS 16.1 be released?

Apple will start shipping iOS 16.1 on October 24, which is more than a month after version 16.0 was released. Like with other major releases of iOS, the update will start hitting all supported iPhones at the same time. At the same time, Apple recommends backing up your device and having it charging in before updating.

iOS 16.1 brings Live Activities on iPhone's home screen / © Apple

What's new with iOS 16.1?

Beyond the usual fixes and security patches, iOS 16.1 adds Live Activities, Clean Energy Charging, and a section for Matter devices. The firmware is finally making the Apple Wallet app removable as well as expanding the abilities of iCloud Shared Photo Library. In addition, the battery percentage indicator is enabled for older notched devices like the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and mini variants of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

Which iPhone is compatible with iOS 16.1 update?

iOS 16.1 supports Apple iPhone 8 and later iPhone models like iPhone 14 (Pro). Both the iPhone SE 2 and 3 are also compatible with this software release. NextPit has a dedicated iOS 16 update tracker if you need to check if your device is eligible for an upgrade.

Are you upgrading to iOS 16.1? Which features are you excited to try? We want to hear your thoughts.