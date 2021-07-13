iOS 15: Those are all of Apple's new widgets!

The update to iOS 15 brings a number of new widgets for popular Apple apps and services. Let's have a look at the upcoming iOS version's new widgets - from Apple Mail and Find My to Game Center and Sleep.

Android fans know them since 2009 (Eclair!), and since iOS 14 they are also available for Apple devices: WIDGETS! With iOS 15, the iPhone gets a number of new widgets, which we'll show you in this article. Please note that all information in this article is based on the iOS 15 beta. So some things may still change until the final release in September.

Before we get started, here's a quick refresher: You can access the widgets on iOS by first long-pressing on an app or widget and then selecting "Edit Home Screen." A tap on the "+" in the top left corner will then take you to the widget overview.

Long tap, then "Edit Home Screen" and press "+": This is how you access the widget overview in iOS. / © NextPit

With the update to iOS 15, you'll find a number of new entries in the widget overview, which we would like to introduce to you briefly below.

Find My

Starting with iOS 15, there's a widget for the Find My feature that lets you find people and items. There are four versions of the widget in total – two for people and two for items, each available in a large and small version.

There are four versions of iOS 15's Find My widget / © NextPit

Apple Mail

Gmail has already had a widget since iOS 14, and now Apple Mail is following suit. The new Apple Mail widget will show you new messages from your VIP contacts. As with the previous widget, there are two different sizes. The small widget shows two new messages, the large widget houses four mails.

Users of Apple Mail can look forward to a new widget in iOS 15. / © NextPit

Sleep

With watchOS 7, the Apple Watch learned to track the wearer's sleep. With iOS 15, there's also a matching widget that shows you some stats from the last nights on your homescreen.

Take it or leave it: The sleep widget is available in exactly one version, at least for now. / © NextPit

App Store

The App Store also gets its own widget with iOS 15. Here you can see various tutorials, app collections, specials, in-app events and other content – similar to the tips you see on the App Store's main screen.

The App Store widget feeds you with tutorials and other content about apps and iOS. / © NextPit

Game Center

If you play a lot of games on your smartphone, look forward to Game Center widgets in iOS 15. Depending on the version, you can see your most recently played games here – or the games that your friends are currently playing.

The new Game Center widgets remind you diligently to play your games – alone or with your friends. / © NextPit

Contacts

It looks unspectacular, but it's probably the most useful new widget of iOS 15: With the Contacts widget, you can cement up to six contacts on one of your home screens, depending on the version. If you click on one of the contacts stored here, iOS 15 opens an overview page of the contact with the most recent interactions and various contact options. Noice.

With this new widget from iOS 15 you can put your most important contacts on the homescreen. / © NextPit

Widgets in the Today View

Of course, the new widgets of iOS 15 are not only available on the Home screens, but also for the Today View. And of course, you can also stack the new widgets as you like.

Useful or crap: What do you think of the new widgets? Do you miss a certain function?