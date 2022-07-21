iOS 15.6 update adds a new TV app feature and fixes several bugs

Apple has released the iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates today. The former addresses several bugs that were present since the launch of iOS 15.5 a couple of months ago. It also introduces a new feature on the TV app. Find out below why you should update.

TL;DR

iOS 15.6 update fixes the storage and Safari tab bugs.

Apple is adding a TV app feature when watching live sports.

Both iOS dock and Books app issues have also been fixed.

What's new with iOS 15.6?

Unlike iOS 15.5 that brought a handful of new features, iOS 15.6 focuses on crushing major software bugs. The update includes fixes on the storage bug as well as on Safari. It has previously been noticed that the settings would show a full storage notification even if there's still available left. Additionally, this release has also fixed the Safari issue where a tab was getting reverted.

More importantly, users experiencing Books app crashing could finally find relief with this update. Apple is also addressing a certain bug on the iOS dock. It was reported before that installing the Music app would cause the Spotify app to be removed from the dock. This has now been solved along with issues for compatible Braille devices facing slow down when navigating on Mail app.

In terms of features, the TV application will now add the ability to completely restart a live sports game. There will be options for users to pause, fast-forward or rewind the streamed video. You can find this under the Watch Now tab of the app.

TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward.

Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available.

Fixes an issue that may cause Braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail.

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert to a previous page.

The update is available for iPhone 6 and later. This could be the second to the last major software version before the public release of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 arrives. Alternatively, public beta tester can now download iOS 16.

Are you upgrading to iOS 15.6 or iPadOS 15.6? Let us hear your answers below.