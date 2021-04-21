iOS 14.5 update tracker: These iPhones will receive it

iOS 14.5 has been in beta testing since February this year, and much hype has been built around it, so much so it promises to be a major update despite the intermediate numbering designation. Let us see just which iPhone and iPad models will receive the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system, which is tipped to be announced at Apple's Spring Loaded event, and how you can participate in the beta testing process.

Throughout iOS 14's development, Apple continued to increase its efforts in paying attention to user privacy. This particular issue will yet again be highlighted in iOS 14.5. Heeding requests from the NextPit community, we will follow Apple's system updates closely, just like how we are doing with Android.

How new iOS versions are developed

Apart from having a more controlled ecosystem, Apple follows a slightly different development process than Google does with Android. Although both systems receive major annual updates, iOS often features major changes in between version updates, and the same expectation surrounds iOS 14.5.

In the case of iOS (including iPadOS and other derived systems), Apple offers beta versions for minor revisions - such as 14.1, 14.2, etc. - and these are normally available for a few weeks before the final stable version is released. Google does things differently by conducting a single evaluation process over several months, before the annual Android version update that normally happens in the second half of the calendar year.

While iOS 14 introduced new features such as additional privacy information in the App Store, changing default apps, widgets, and others, the main highlight of iOS 14.5 is widely tipped to offer an even greater degree of user control over personal data.

iPhones due to receive iOS 14.5

The iPhone models that should receive iOS 14.5 should remain the same as those that are already running on iOS 14. The list of supported devices is normally changed with each major revision of the operating system, which is usually released in September of each calendar year.

Apart from these, the 7th generation iPod touch should also receive the update, similar to previous iOS 14 incremental updates.

iPad models that should receive iPadOS 14.5

Alongside iOS 14.5, Apple should roll out an equivalent update for the iPad operating system:

Expected iOS 14.5 release date

iOS 14.5 has been in beta testing since early February, with version 14 released on September 16, 2020, followed by updates on October 20 (14.1), November 5 (14.2), December 14 (14.3), and January 26 (14.4). The longer-than-normal testing period does point to the possibility of major changes introduced into the system, and is expected to be released in April 2021.

In fact, word has it that iOS 14.5 would be released at the Spring Loaded event, although we now know that it will only be released "sometime next week". As for the expected updated iPad Pro range, we would not be surprised if it were to be released with iPadOS 14.5 right out of the box, alongside other tablets and smartphones from the company, not forgetting the latest Apple TV and Apple Watch models as well.

How to install iOS 14.5 beta

Apple offers a beta testing program of its operating systems which are open to the public, but highly recommend it for app developers. This is important as it is a way to test out compatibility with newer models. If you would like to participate, backup your iPhone in macOS or iTunes and follow these steps:

Go to https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram. Click Sign Up. Fill in your Apple ID and password. Read the terms and conditions. If you agree, click Accept. Select your operating system, which is iOS in this case. Select the option to enroll your iOS device that is within the Get Started field. On your iPhone, go to https://beta.apple.com/profile and download the configuration file. Launch Settings on the smartphone, select the registered profile, and follow the on-screen instructions. To install iOS beta, follow the usual procedure: Settings> General > Software Update.

Curious to find out what's new in the next version of iOS 14? Or perhaps you are more anxious for the future version which would be iOS 15? Will Google follow Apple's example and prioritize privacy, or would they take a different path without risking their livelihood? Share your opinions in the comments section below!