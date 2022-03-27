Huge Sony sensor leaked: Xiaomi's secret weapon over Samsung & Apple?

Tech & Community
The first information about the largest camera sensor for smartphones has surfaced on the web. Sony's Exmor IMX800 is supposed to measure 1.1 inches and thus offer a larger sensor area than the sensor in Sony's Xperia Pro-I. According to rumors, this could give Xiaomi an advantage over the competition.

TL;DR

  • First information about the Sony IMX800 has appeared.
  • New camera sensor for smartphones to measure 1.1 inches
  • The sensor could make its debut in the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

I have just updated our list of the best camera phones, and already the first leak about Sony's IMX800 has appeared on the web. According to the leaker DigitalChatStation, the previously unknown sensor measures 1.1 inches. This would make it the largest sensor ever used in a smartphone.

The record was previously 1 inch, which was first offered exclusively in China in Leica's Leitz Phone 1 and then came to the market with the Sony Xperia Pro-I after all. Unlike Sony, the sensor will not have 20 megapixels (native), but 50 million pixels. It will be very exciting to see whether the entire sensor surface can actually be used in future smartphones.

Will the Xiaomi 12 Ultra be at 50 megapixels?

According to GSM Arena, Xiaomi could manage that and the reasons sound quite plausible. After all, we should still see the Xiaomi 12 Ultra later this year, which is rumored to be equipped with a 50-megapixel main sensor. If Xiaomi actually manages to achieve 50 megapixels in the Ultra model, that would definitely be a small milestone.

Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-01
Let's begin with a picture of the main camera, which I didn't edit. © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-02
The ultra wide-angle zoom... © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-03
...in Standard Zoom... © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-04
...here's the telephoto lens... © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-05
...with digital magnification... © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-06
...at maximum digital magnification... © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-07
With the main camera you can switch between f/2.0 and f/4.0. Do you see a difference between this picture... © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-08
... and this? The background is less blurred due to the smaller (f/4.0) aperture. © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-09
I have a complain that the Sony Xperia Pro-I's colors do not remain consistent when changing the camera. © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-10
This image looks significantly bluer. © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-11
While the telephoto camera shot looks paler. © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-13
The Pro-I comes with a dedicated night mode, which is only available in basic mode. © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-12
If you switch to automatic program, the smartphone produces a longer exposure and poorer images due to higher ISO values. © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-14
However, I really like the night shots! © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-15
When it gets very dark, the picture quality decreases significantly. © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-16
But you can also take cool photos in the dark. Just wait! © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-17
This is one of my favorite shots of the Pro-I. It's nice that the smartphone doesn't brighten the picture too much and allows dark areas. © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-28
But even a 1-inch sensor has its limits. This picture is completely noisy! © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-18
Of course, there is also a portrait mode. Here is a picture taken using the selfie camera. © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-19
Here is a picture of the main camera. I really like the sharpness... © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-28
...and once again the portrait mode really produces a pleasant blur in the background. © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-20
Surprisingly powerful: Sony's HDR mode seems to benefit from the large pixels of the 1-inch sensor. © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-21
Here's a breathtaking shot that I was impressed with! © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-22
Let's continue with the RAW images. This is the JPEG version of the Sony Xperia Pro-I... © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-23
...and I took this RAW picture and "developed" it in Lightroom. I have tried to present a picture that is as realistic as possible. © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-24
Right here again, with this picture. Here's the out-of-camera version... © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-25
...and again as an image developed by me. © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-26
One last time: JPEG from the smartphone... © NextPit
Sony-Xperia-Pro-Test-Sample-NextPit-27
...and a developed RAW image. © NextPit

Not because there hasn't been a phone with 50 megapixels yet. Rather, because Sony itself can only use a section of the sensor in the Pro-I for taking pictures. The sensor's resolution drops by 40 percent to 12 megapixels with a crop, because otherwise the edges of the lens would probably be visible as an unsightly frame in the picture. Xiaomi could achieve that with a larger distance between the lens and the sensor. However, it remains to be seen where the space for that will come from.

What do you think, are the latest rumors about camera phones realistic? And how sensible do you think it is to use larger sensors in smartphones? Is it the next marketing trend or does it really make sense? Write it to me in the comments!

Source: GSM Arena, DigitalChatStation per Weibo

