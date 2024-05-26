The Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition will retail for €649 ($705) a pop, where you get a whole host of sports and smartwatch features in a luxurious case made of space-age titanium. In this review, we take a closer look at the premium smartwatch and share whether the high price is justified.

Huawei Watch 4 Pro Good Extremely high-quality chassis

Customizable button

Comprehensive fitness features

Very good battery life Bad Limited range of functions with iPhones

Slow charging speed Huawei Watch 4 Pro: All deals

Design & Display The Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition comes in a very high-quality design. The bezel is particularly striking when seen during the day and the movable crown is reminiscent of a machine supposedly brings us to new worlds. However, the watch is rather hefty and the colors don't look very vibrant indoors. Pros: High-quality material and design.

Customizable quick start button.

Bright and large LTPO AMOLED touchscreen with sapphire glass cover. Cons: Color is less intense in reality than in the press photos.

Watch's heft could get in the way during sports.

Crown could be visually irritating. When it comes to the Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition's design, the manufacturer definitely earned an A with an asterisk. The bezel is made of nanocrystalline ceramic and an eye-catching color scheme in graphite gray and red is immediately noticeable as long as you wear it in daylight. When indoors and without the appropriate lighting, the colors significantly fade compared to the pompous press images. The materials used in the Space Edition of the Huawei Watch 4 Pro are of even higher quality than in the regular Huawei smartwatch. / © nextpit Another eye-catching feature is the movable crown, which is reminiscent of a so-called "lava nozzle". The idea of basing the design on a machine associated with outer space is an interesting effort but could leave a negative impression on some people. The 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED screen lies at the heart of the watch and offers a resolution of 466 × 466 pixels. However, such a size also means a corresponding weight of 116 g—including the titanium wristband. Huawei only specified the weight without a wristband, which is significantly lower at 68 g. Such a heavy watch might take some getting used to, especially when you are involved in sporting activities. However, if you want to show off what you've got, the weight shouldn't matter to you. Overall, the watch is really nice to look at and is a real eye-catcher with its movable crown and iridescent red bezel. The Huawei Watch 4 Pro really looks the part! / © nextpit

Software & Features The Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition offers numerous smart functions that other watches in this price range do not. In addition to detailed ECG measurement and cardiovascular health reading, you can even use the smartwatch without a smartphone thanks to eSIM support. However, the smartwatch is still not an all-rounder. Pros: Numerous useful functions.

ECG measurement and cardiovascular health reading.

eSIM support. Cons: Lacks blood pressure measurement.

Not everything works with iPhones. In addition to typical smartwatch functions such as a digital compass, weather report, or telephony capability on the wrist, the Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition also offers some other exciting features. Huawei's Health app plays a central role here: you can create an electrocardiogram (ECG) and share it as a report even in PDF format if required. This was an all-round service that worked flawlessly in our review. However, the Huawei smartwatch also has another very special sensor. It provides a reading of your cardiovascular health. The watch claims to be able to recognize just how clogged up your arteries are and warns you of impending cardiovascular disease. Unlike other smartwatches from Huawei, the Watch 4 Pro Space Edition does not have a sensor for measuring blood pressure. Bear in mind this feature is not medical software and all data is for reference purposes only and should not be used as a basis for medical studies, diagnosis, or treatment. The Huawei Watch 4 Pro offers a fairly wide range of apps. / © nextpit Another disadvantage of this smartwatch is the lack of communication between the Huawei Watch and an iPhone. Although the Watch 4 Pro Space Edition can be used independently of a smartphone thanks to the eSIM function, you will have to live with restrictions if you use an Apple smartphone. For instance, the music function becomes inaccessible when the two are paired up. Nevertheless, the Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition offers numerous exciting extras. The "Petal Maps" app, for example, allows you to mark various points of interest (POI) directly on the map and helps you navigate to the desired destination. This function should be particularly useful in everyday life if you are in an unfamiliar city and are looking for the nearest shawarma store. However, due to the lack of a sensor to measure blood pressure and poor communication with the iPhone, we have to deduct a few points from the final rating. A smartwatch can only provide information about your health, but it is not meant to replace a visit to the doctor.

Fitness Features With over 107 sports modes, numerous running plans, and a fast GPS connection, the Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition scored highly in our review in this department. However, the moderate GPS accuracy and the fit of the titanium wristband were two of its weaknesses. Pros: Expandable sports profile with 107 training modes.

Sharp display with good font size.

Fast GPS connection.

Built-in running courses and customizable training plans. Cons: Strong reflection when under sunlight.

Moderate GPS accuracy.

Often inaccurate heart rate measurement at the beginning of a workout.

Does not 'wear' well. In addition to the numerous smart features, the sports modes are not an afterthought. If you opt for the Huawei Watch 4 Pro as a smartwatch during your workout session, you can expect 22 pre-installed training programs and an additional 85 modes you can access. There is a PPG sensor at the back of the Watch 4 Pro that measures your pulse, blood oxygen saturation, and more. / © nextpit The display offers an almost perfect font size and nearly fills the bright display completely. However, reflections become distracting under bright sunlight, making the display far less legible. GPS pairing is quick and easy and you don't have to spend ages searching for a suitable satellite. However, even in the fourth iteration of the Huawei Watch Pro, this is a decisively weak point. There is still room for GPS accuracy to be improved in certain situations. The heart rate measurement at the start of your training session is also problematic. This is exacerbated when the titanium wristband does not fit 100%, letting the sensor obtain incorrect readings of the pulse. This is a shame, because a perfect fit on the wrist when training becomes more a stroke of luck. You can always see how you fare with your daily goals. / © nextpit Once you have managed to wear the watch correctly, the Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition scores points with its numerous running programs that will optimize and improve your training regime. You have 13 different running modes at your disposal, which will cater to both beginners and professionals. You also have the option of creating personal running plans or generating a running plan tailored to your performance using AI.

Battery & Charging The battery life of the Huawei Watch 4 Pro is exemplary. The smartwatch lasts up to 21 days on a single charge. However, the battery also takes a relatively long time to fully charge. Pros: Long-lasting battery life.

Efficient energy-saving options. Cons: Slow charging time.

Highly dependent on use case scenarios. In our review, the Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition lasted a full four days without being connected to the charger once, albeit without the Always-On display function enabled. However, the smartwatch ran at full speed during this time with the heart rate sensor, oxygen saturation, and sleep tracking as well as stress level monitoring in continuous operation. Even half-hour, GPS-supported workouts at times proved to be no hindrance to its performance. Before you get your torches out, even with the Always-On display enabled, battery life drops to only 3.5 days. Basically, the function does not consume too much power. There is also an energy-saving mode that, according to Huawei, allows you to go up to 21 days without a charger. Very long for a smartwatch: the battery life of the Watch 4 Pro Space Edition is around three to four days in our review with heavy use and Always-On display enabled. / © nextpit Bear in mind, however, that these are partly theoretical in nature. The actual battery life varies greatly depending on usage behavior. Hence, you may end up with a battery life of six days or even just 24 hours. Now for the bitter part: charging. For better or for worse, you'll have to be patient for around 80 minutes to get the watch from 0 to 100 percent. This is achievable with optimal battery care, ideally keeping the watch's battery between 20 and 80 percent. The Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition is therefore a marathon runner among smartwatches, but like any elite athlete, it requires careful care and attention.