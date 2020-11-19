The Huawei phones getting the big update to EMUI 11

With EMUI 11, Huawei has achieved a major improvement in its mobile operating system, which officially has to get by without Google apps and services. The Chinese company is succeeding in doing this more and more. Now, Huawei has published the update schedule for EMUI 11 - but many users of older Huawei mobile phones are still waiting.

With the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, my colleague Antoine had the pleasure of taking a close look at EMUI 11. What has Huawei learned from the ongoing US dispute, and how does the slow disconnection of Google's Mobile Services (GMS) work? We like EMUI 11 so much that you didn't want to believe in our impartiality in testing EMUI 11. But especially Petal Search, Huawei's own search engine for information and apps, has developed so far in the past months that we think you should start buying Huawei smartphones again. Chances are good that you will be able to enjoy Huawei's greatest tour de force in the history of his smartphone division: EMUI 11.

The Huawei Mate 20 also gets EMUI 11 and Android 10. / © AndroidPIT

These phones get EMUI 11

The overlay is based on Android 10, but still brings a lot of current features. For example, Huawei relies on an always-on display for the first time on the Mate 40 Pro and improves data security system-wide. You can find apps through Petal Search and even receive a notification when updates are available for your apps, but not all Huawei phone owners can look forward to the extensive update. Huawei announced the update candidates in a press release in mid-November:

EMUI 11 update by mid-December 2020

EMUI 11 update by March 2021

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 & Porsche Design

Huawei Mate20 RS

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei Nova 5T

The update is rolled out over-the-air (OTA).

