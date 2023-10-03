How to Watch Google's Pixel 8 Event and What You Can Expect

Google is hosting its next major Pixel event dubbed 'Made by Google' tomorrow, October 4th. Here's what you can expect from the keynote in addition to the already confirmed Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 and how you can watch the event remotely.

When is the Google Pixel event going to start?

Last month, Google announced the Pixel showcase will be a physical event that will be held in New York City. This is ultimately set to kick off at 10 AM ET local time or 7 AM Pacific time. For those who reside on the opposite side of the hemisphere, it's 4 PM CET in Europe and 3 PM BST in the UK.

How to watch the Google Pixel event

Like most of its previous Pixel and Google launches, the fall event will also have a livestream on Google's events page and on its Made by Google YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can head to either platform to be notified while having the reminder added to your calendar.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Although many details about the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been extensively leaked and teased earlier, there is still enough room left for Google to surprise its fans.

As for the known changes, the Pixel 8 line will receive a new style and form factor. These devices will receive an updated camera visor and rounder corners compared to their predecessors. There are also new colors that will debut, which were spotted earlier.

The display panels on each Pixel phone are touted to be brighter and flatter than before. In particular, the smaller Pixel 8 model has a slightly reduced viewing real estate at 6.2-inches and now supports up to 120 Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro display is tipped to arrive with more variable refresh rate levels.

Google teases the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. / © Google Store

When it comes to the camera, some rather notable improvements can be expected as well. Both Pixel camera phones will take advantage of the new 50 MP main sensor, which should offer brighter images in low light conditions and better dynamic range handling overall. Plus, the mentioned selfie snapper on both handsets is said to be refreshed with 10.5 MP resolution and autofocus support for the Pro, according to leaker Kamila Wojciechowska.

Remaining exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro is a 48 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. More importantly, there is an added temperature sensor housed with the rear camera on the Pro, although its exact functions remain unknown.

There might not be compelling changes in the battery and charging departments. However, the internals are set to be headlined by a Tensor G3 chipset with a nona-core processor configuration. Furthermore, this silicon should further deliver better machine learning capabilities to support the new software features of the Pixel 8.

Google Pixel Watch 2

Google will also fully announce the Pixel Watch 2 at the event. Based on existing leaked material, the next-generation Google smartwatch is retaining most of the looks of its predecessor with a domed glass, though it could be lighter by incorporating an aluminum chassis.

A very important change is found in the watch's internals and health and fitness tracking functions. As seen in the promotional images, the Pixel Watch 2 will obviously share biometric sensors with Fitbit's watches like the Sense 2 and will gain a dedicated temperature sensor and new auto-workout mode.

Google's Pixel Watch 2 is getting the same domed glass display. / © Google | edit by nextpit

New Google Pixel Buds Pro colors and features

While not a major highlight, Google said that it is offering the Pixel Buds Pro in new finishes. There are plans for the new colors to be revealed at the event alongside other pre-order details.

In addition, there are reports of Google shipping several audio-enhancing features to the Pixel Buds and Pixel Buds Pro (review). 9to5Google said these include the Conversation Detection to automatically switch the buds into transparency mode when you start speaking and the Hearing Wellness for recommending the right amount of volume levels.

Android 14 release date

Following the delay of the Android 14 release for supported Pixel smartphones and Google's first Pixel Tablet (review), the company is expected to provide the exact availability for the next major update of its mobile operating tomorrow. It was even pointed out in a carrier's forum (via Droid-Life) that the rollout would commence right on the same day of the event. Likewise, we're just a day away from confirming this. Are you excited?

What are you excited to see most from the Pixel event? Do you think Google has reserved a few surprises up its sleeves? Feel free to share your thoughts with us in the comments.