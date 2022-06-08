How to install iOS 16 on your iPhone now (with a developer account)

The iOS 16 software update will officially arrive for all compatible iPhones around September 2022, but the developer beta has been available since June 6. In this article, we explain how you can install iOS 16 on your iPhone during each development phase: developer beta, public beta and stable version.

iOS 16 roadmap

Since Apple should follow the previous iOS releases, the final version of iOS 16 is expected to be roll out in September this year, for all compatible iPhone models. Before that, the company released the beta testing program on June 6 only for developers. The public beta is expected to be released in July 2022.

June 6, 2022: iOS 16 developer beta released.

iOS 16 developer beta released. July 2022: iOS 16 public beta will be released.

iOS 16 public beta will be released. September 2022: iOS 16 official expected to be released.

The biggest highlight of the new iOS version is undoubtedly the Lock screen personalization. With that, you can create different lock screen options and navigate between them to choose one that will suit you best at all times.

Check out our iOS 16 guide to learn what the features one can expect to see in the next version of Apple's mobile operating system.

Apple unveiled iOS 16 at WWDC 2022. / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

How to download and install iOS 16 on your iPhone

Before installation, it is highly recommended you back up your iPhone, which allows you to return to the stable version of the operating system if anything goes wrong, followed by these steps.

Developer beta

As mentioned before, iOS 16 beta is available for developers now, which means if you already have a developer account you can easily download the first beta file and install it on your iPhone. Bear in mind that the beta software refers to a version of software that’s still under development and not yet released to the public. Moreover, an Apple Developer Program membership is mandatory in this phase and costs approximately $100.

Before testing your software on your device, make sure you enable Developer Mode in Settings > Privacy & Security. Follow the steps below to install iOS 16 developer beta on your iPhone using the configuration profile:

Download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer page (a developer account is required to do so). On your device: Download the configuration profile directly onto your device and follow the installation instructions. On your Mac or PC: Save the file to your hard disk and email it to an account on your iPhone. Select the configuration profile in Mail and follow the corresponding installation instructions. Connect your device to a power cable and connect to a Wi-Fi network. Tap Settings > General > Software Update. Click on Download and Install. Select Install. If prompted, enter your passcode. As soon as the device restarts, it will run iOS 16 developer beta.

After the configuration profile, just go to software update settings and install iOS 16 beta / © NextPit

Public beta

The iOS 16 public beta is expected to be released only in July this year. In order to participate in the Apple Beta Software Program you must first be a member, only then will you be able to enrol your devices to access the public betas and try out the latest features before the official version is released. As soon as the public beta files of iOS 16 are available for download, follow these steps to install the update package:

Go to beta.apple.com on your iPhone and log in with your Apple ID. Click Enroll your iOS device to download the iOS 16 public beta installation profile to your iPhone (follow the device's on-screen instructions). Launch open the Settings app on your device. A new item will indicate that the Setup Profile has been detected. Select that option, on the next screen tap the Install button and follow the on-screen instructions. Note: this step only installs the file that releases the trial versions on the device. To install the iOS beta, follow the traditional procedure: Settings > General > Software Update. Once the process is complete, your iPhone will run iOS 16 public beta.

Official release

The official update to the iPhone's operating system will be performed Over-The-Air (OTA), meaning you only need an Internet connection to receive the update file. To check whether iOS 16 is available on your smartphone, download and install the update by following these steps below:

Launch Settings on your iPhone. Navigate to the General option. Click Software Update. The system will search for any available updates. In the event that an update is now available, relevant update information will appear on the device screen. Click the Download and Install option. After downloading the latest version, select Install Now. After rebooting, your iPhone will be running the iOS 16.

Remember! The update will only be installed once the device is rebooted. For this, the iPhone must have at least 50% remaining battery life or be connected to a charger. Happy downloading!

How new iOS versions are developed

Apart from having a more controlled ecosystem, Apple follows a slightly different development process than Google does with Android. Although both systems receive major annual updates, iOS often features major changes in between version updates.

In the case of iOS (including iPadOS and other derived systems), Apple offers beta versions for minor revisions—such as 16.1, 16.2, etc.—and these are normally available for a few weeks before the final stable version is released. Google does things differently by conducting a single evaluation process over several months, before the annual Android version update that normally happens in the second half of the calendar year.