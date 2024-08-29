Hot topics

Reverse Wireless Charging: What It Is and How to Use It on Your Phone

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
NextPit Nothing Ear 2 Charge
© nextpit
Rubens Eishima
Rubens Eishima Writer

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Wireless charging is already a popular feature in premium smartphones, some are now starting to offer reverse wireless charging—or Wireless PowerShare on Samsung Galaxy phones. This handy feature makes it easy to recharge a friend's phone (including iPhones), a smartwatch, or in-ear earbuds. Learn how to use it on Google, Honor, OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi phones.

In short, the smartphone will use its battery charge to recharge the other device, useful when you don't have a charger or wall socket nearby. The donor phone needs to be placed with the display down and the receiving device placed on top of it, like in the picture above.

Reverse charging basics

Besides reverse wireless charging, there is the traditional wired option, available on many phones, especially those using USB-C connectors—yes, including the newer iPhones. Reverse wireless, however, makes the phone work like a standard Qi charger, usually at a low-power output and lower efficiency, so don't expect to recharge the other device fully.

The feature was popularized by Samsung, who used its Wireless PowerShare as a way to recharge its Galaxy earbuds and smartwatches. And now, Android flagships with wireless charging usually also offer the reverse wireless option. As of publishing this how-to, Apple still doesn't offer the wireless option between devices.

How to use reverse wireless charging on Google Pixel phones

Google calls the reverse wireless charging option on its phones Battery Share. The option can be enabled both in the Quick Settings menu or in the Settings app by following these steps:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Select the Battery option.
  3. Choose Battery Share.
  4. Enable the Use Battery Share option.
Google Pixel Battery Share
Reverse wireless charging steps screenshot on Google Pixel phones. © nextpit
Google Pixel Battery Share
Reverse wireless charging steps screenshot on Google Pixel phones. © nextpit
Google Pixel Battery Share
Reverse wireless charging steps screenshot on Google Pixel phones. © nextpit

You can set a limit on how much power your Pixel phone can donate to the other device to avoid running out of battery, and we recommend setting the option to a higher value than the default 10%.

How to use Wireless PowerShare on Samsung Galaxy phones

On Samsung flagships, the steps are similar to the ones on Pixel phones:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Select Battery.
  3. Choose Wireless power sharing.
  4. Turn the On option.
Samsung Wireless Power Share
Reverse wireless charging steps screenshot on Samsung One UI phones. © nextpit
Samsung Wireless Power Share
Reverse wireless charging steps screenshot on Samsung One UI phones. © nextpit
Samsung Wireless Power Share
Reverse wireless charging steps screenshot on Samsung One UI phones. © nextpit

How to use reverse wireless charging on Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi's flagships are now also offering reverse wireless charging, but enabling it on HyperOS MIUI requires one extra step when compared to other Android skins:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Select Battery.
  3. Tap on Additional features.
    1. In MIUI, select the Battery tab.
  4. Choose Reverse wireless charging.
  5. Activate Reverse wireless charging.
Xiaomi reverse wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging steps screenshot on Xiaomi HyperOS phones. © nextpit
Xiaomi reverse wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging steps screenshot on Xiaomi HyperOS phones. © nextpit
Xiaomi reverse wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging steps screenshot on Xiaomi HyperOS phones. © nextpit
Xiaomi reverse wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging steps screenshot on Xiaomi HyperOS phones. © nextpit

Enable reverse wireless charging on OnePlus' OxygenOS

On OxygenOS (and some ColorOS versions), the steps for reverse wireless charging are these:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Select Battery.
  3. Tap on Reverse wireless charging.
  4. Activate Reverse wireless charging.
OnePlus reverse wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging steps screenshot on OnePlus OxygenOS phones. © nextpit
OnePlus reverse wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging steps screenshot on OnePlus OxygenOS phones. © nextpit
OnePlus reverse wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging steps screenshot on OnePlus OxygenOS phones. © nextpit

To disable the option, just repeat the steps above, according to the phone you are using.

Enable reverse wireless charging on Honor Magic OS

On MagicOS (and recent EMUI/HarmonyOS releases), follow these steps to activate reverse wireless charging.

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Select Battery.
  3. Activate Reverse Wireless Charging.
Honor Reverse Wireless Charging
Reverse wireless charging steps screenshot on Honor Magic OS phones. © nextpit
Honor Reverse Wireless Charging
Reverse wireless charging steps screenshot on Honor Magic OS phones. © nextpit
Honor Reverse Wireless Charging
Reverse wireless charging steps screenshot on Honor Magic OS phones. © nextpit

Have you used this feature? Share your tips and suggestions to avoid running out of battery, and solutions on how to keep the devices properly aligned when charging wirelessly. 

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima
Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing