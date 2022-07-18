Samsung's free application lets you to make photo montages with ease

Samsung has launched a new photo editing application called Galaxy Enhance-X. This new app that relies on AI to enhance your photos offers many possibilities to quickly edit your shots. We make you discover the Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X application.

The Galaxy Enhance-X application offers features such as face correction or portrait photo editing

The application requires at least Android 10

The Galaxy Enhance-X application is available on the Galaxy Store

Samsung is mostly known for its smartphones but the Korean manufacturer also publishes very successful applications. We can for example mention the Expert Raw application which offers a rather complete RAW photo processing experience. While waiting for their next Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 next month, Samsung has launched Galaxy Enhance-X, its new photo editing application.

Galaxy Enhance-X: Photo processing via AI as seen by Samsung

Many of us like to edit our photos to give them a more personal touch. However, whether it's increasing sharpness, reducing exposure or changing contrast, it can be complicated to navigate the interface of a photo editing app. Samsung has launched its new Galaxy Enhance-X app in an effort to make your life easier when editing your photos.

Galaxy Enhance-X integrates several features but has above all the advantage of being based on AI to rework your photos. So, instead of playing randomly with the different settings, you can let the AI suggest the best changes to make to enhance your photo.

Galaxy Enhance-X: The maximum of features for all your desires

Samsung has not skimped on features in its Galaxy Enhance-X application. You will be able to enjoy features such as blur and glare removal, sharpening, brightening a slightly dark image, scaling the resolution or an enhanced HDR effect.

Samsung's Galaxy Enhance-X application offers many possibilities / © Samsung/ Editing: NextPit

Galaxy Enhance-X relies on AI to recognize the faces in your photos and allows you to adjust softness, tone, jaw shape and eye details. For your portrait photos, the app also allows you to use the app to change the type of blur and choose its intensity. Also, as mentioned above, you can also choose to let the app choose and adjust the appropriate effects for your photo.

Finally, note that Galaxy Enhance-X requires at least Android 10 to run. The application is already available for download on the Galaxy Store.

I'm not a photo expert and I suspect that this Galaxy Enhance-X can't match professional apps, but an app that allows you to automatically edit photos before posting them on social networks is still pretty cool.

What do you think about the Galaxy Enhance-X application? Have you tried it on your Samsung smartphone?