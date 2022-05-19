How to control your Apple Watch without touching the screen
If you have updated your Apple Watch, you can now control your connected watch without touching it thanks to the AssistiveTouch feature already present on the iPhone. You can now read messages, analyze your heart rate or even change your music using simple gestures. I'll explain.
Since the watchOS 8 update, Apple Watch owners have a new feature at their disposal. AssistiveTouch allows you to control your connected watch without ever touching it using simple gestures.
As we're used to at Apple, the technology behind AssistiveTouch is very innovative, using the watch's accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart rate sensor to read how your muscles and tendons move. The Apple Watch is thus able to determine whether you pinch your fingers or clench your fists, but also move in your menu thanks to the movement of your wrist and arm.
While Apple originally developed AssistiveTouch to make life easier for people with limited mobility, it can be useful for anyone who often has busy hands.
Activate AssistiveTouch on your Apple Watch
To control your Apple Watch without your hands, you'll need to activate the AssistiveTouch feature here's how:
- Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch.
- Tap on Accessibility.
- Select AssistiveTouch.
- Touch AssistiveTouch to activate it.
- Tap OK to confirm.
Use gestures to control your Apple Watch without touching it
Once AssistiveTouch is enabled, a blue ring should appear around the screen of your Apple Watch. It indicates that AssistiveTouch is enabled and ready to be triggered with the default squeeze gesture.
Here are the different default gestures to navigate on your Apple Watch:
- To move to the next item: pinch your thumb and index finger once.
- To return to the previous item: pinch your thumb and index finger twice quickly.
- To confirm: clench your fist.

