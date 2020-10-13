HomePod Mini: Apple's Echo competitor costs under 100 euros

Apple's HomePod was a flop with mainstream consumers if we were to be really honest. Apple seems to have finally acknowledged this after years and earlier today, introduced a cheaper product. The HomePod Mini is small, round, and costs only a fraction of its big, chunky predecessor.

Apple today introduced the HomePod Mini. It looks just like the big HomePod, but it is spherical, much smaller and also has a touch surface on the top with a volume and silence button and LEDs for Siri's colorful visualization.

The HomePod Mini has a 360-degree sound – just like its bigger cousin from the yore. The speaker also integrates the Apple S5 chip and supports what Apple calls "Computational Audio". The HomePod Mini is designed to optimize music in real time. Apple is relying primarily on people setting up several HomePod Minis in their homes. AirPlay 2 will synchronize Apple's HomePod series so that your favourite music is played in every room.

The new HomePod Mini is here / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

HomePod now plays news from the Apple Watch

The small HomePod Mini is also supposed to have Apple's Hand-Off feature, so that music played on the iPhone is transferred to the HomePod as soon as the iPhone is held near the speaker. This already works well on the large HomePod. The HomePod can now also send messages home to HomePod devices via iPhone and apple Watch.

The HomePod Mini will be available in white and black from November 16 at a price of $99. German prices are still pending at the time of publication of this article. According to Caschys Tweet, the HomePod Mini will cost 97 euros.

This might also be of interest to you on NextPit: