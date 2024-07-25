HMD, the manufacturer of Nokia devices, is trying to redefine the concept of digital detox with its new initiative known as The Better Phone Project. The company aims to create a specialized phone with social media deterrence features for teens and children. HMD is collaborating with parents and experts in designing the device, which is currently dubbed the anti-smartphone.

We already know the potential harm the internet and social media have, especially for young ones. This is backed by research conducted by HMD with around 10,000 parents acknowledging the danger of smartphone use and how being glued to social media can affect the mental state of kids and teens.

Even so, more than half of the parents mentioned they regretted giving their child a smartphone. Additionally, about half of them thought a smartphone does alter their child's behavior and personality.

HMD's new Skyline smartphone has a digital detox mode feature / © HMD

Notably, those are the main problems the new initiative HMD plans to address, particularly, with the help of a new device type that will become an alternative to smartphone use by children. It also hopes these devices will appeal to Gen Zs who want to reduce their screen time or curb the amount of time they spend on social media.

The Better Phone Project currently doesn't have an actual phone yet, but presently, they are gathering input from parents and groups around the globe to create an age-suitable handset for younger users. When nextpit asked for more details on to which extend parents would influence the design, HMD had this to reply:

There will be forums open to all, and HMD would like to bring the Better Phone to market in August 2025.

How HMD's Better Phone Project device could look like

One of the ideas they want to adopt is giving parents extended control over the screen time their child has via the developed anti-smartphone. It is likely HMD will blend the features of its dumb phones and smartphones into the new phone, allowing tracking and learning functionalities.

HMD recently launched the new HMD Skyline smartphone that ships with digital detox mode. Perhaps we can also get some idea from this handset on how the actual features will be implemented.

While the idea of this could be very noble, there are still concerns over parents invading their children's privacy and curbing their free will. From what we know, it's still unclear how HMD and parents are going to tackle some of these potential issues.

The project is already open for any parents and individuals who want to contribute. HMD plans to hold webinars and forums for easy collaboration in bringing solutions to these issues.

What are your thoughts on this project? Do you think this anti-smartphone device could eventually help steer away children from social media and the internet without limiting their abilities and hindering their learning? Share your opinion with us in the comments.